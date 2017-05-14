Liverpool must beat West Ham United at the London Stadium to retain the upper hand in the race for a top-four Premier League finish, with Arsenal breathing down the neck of Jurgen Klopp's side.

Arsenal's crushing victory at Stoke City yesterday means the pressure is on Liverpool, who will lose the initiative in the race for the top four if they drop points today. Roberto Firmino is out of contention through injury and Andy Carroll is likely to return for the hosts.

What time does it start?

The match kicks off at 2.15pm on Sunday 14 May.

Where can I watch it?

It will be televised live on Sky Sports 1, with coverage starting at 2.00pm.

Preview

Liverpool will be looking to make amends after loosening their grip on a top four spot by drawing with Southampton at Anfield. Their fate still remains in their own hands, however, and only dropped points would allow Arsenal to sneak into the Champions League places.

West Ham, despite a difficult season, proved how dangerous they can be by crushing Tottenham’s title hopes in the last round of fixtures, and will be encouraged by Liverpool’s poor form against opponents in the bottom half of the table.

Speculation surrounding the future of Hammers manager Slaven Bilic will not let up, and although his team have little to play for in terms of their league position, the Croat will be conscious that a poor end to the season could influence the opinions of Davids Gold and Sullivan, the club’s co-owners, over his situation.

​Cheikhou Kouyate, who has been one of West Ham’s top performers this season, sustained a wrist injury against Tottenham which has ended his season. Edimilson Fernandes is likely to start in midfield in his absence, while Arthur Masuaku is in contention to return from injury and former Liverpool man Andy Carroll is expected to be fit to start. Klopp confirmed in his press conference that Roberto Firmino and Lucas Leiva have sustained minor injuries and will face late fitness tests ahead of the trip to London.

It’s a big game for…

Divock Origi: With Firmino reportedly out injured and Daniel Sturridge simply not in consideration to start under Klopp, Origi will need to have a better game than he did in his last outing.

He looked isolated and struggled to impose himself in Liverpool’s draw with Southampton, and if they are to finish in the Champions League places, they will need him to contribute with goals.

Best stat…

The last three meetings between West Ham and Liverpool have been draws (Two of these were in the FA Cup, with Liverpool winning the replay after extra time).

Remember when…

Steven Gerrard clinched a late winner as Liverpool beat West Ham in the 2006 FA Cup final.

Player to watch

Andy Carroll: Carroll is likely to return from injury against his former club, which gives him added incentive to make an impression. The striker failed to deal with the pressure of his £35m price tag at Liverpool but has flourished when fit at his current club.

Liverpool are not exactly sound defensively, and if Carroll plays, he is bound to cause them problems.

Past three meetings

Liverpool 2 West Ham 2

Premier League, December 2016

West Ham 2 Liverpool 1 aet

FA Cup, February 2016

Liverpool 0 West Ham 0

FA Cup, January 2016

Form

West Ham: WDDDW

Liverpool: WWWWD

Odds

West Ham to win: 25/10

Liverpool to win: 17/25

Draw: 3/1