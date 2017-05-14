Liverpool kept their Champions League fate in their own hands with a comprehensive thumping of West Ham at the London Stadium.

Goals from Daniel Sturridge, two from Philippe Coutinho and a fourth from Divock Origi sealed all three points and keep them in the box seat for a top four finish. Win against Middlesbrough next weekend and they will once again dine at European football's top table.

Here's what we learned:

West Ham vs Liverpool player ratings







22 show all West Ham vs Liverpool player ratings









































1/22 Adrian – 4 out of 10 Adrian made a handful of important saves, but this is outweighed by the four strikes that ended up in the net.

2/22 Jose Fonte – 6 out of 10 Held his position well at the back and made a number of vital challenges. A very reliable element to the West Ham defence.

3/22 Winston Reid – 6 out of 10 The defender was strong in the air and managed to clear the danger from several set pieces. However, his lack of pace let him down today.

4/22 James Collins – 5 out of 10 Collins failed to keep up with the energetic and skilful Liverpool forwards at times. Completely switched off for Liverpool’s third. Poor defensive display.

5/22 Sam Byram – 6 out of 10 Was encouraging to see Byram press up the field – had a golden opportunity in the opening stages.

6/22 Edimilson Fernades – 4 out of 10 Showed very little going forward and made a number of clumsy challenges.

7/22 Havard Nordtveit – 5 out of 10 His lofted long balls proved problematic today for Liverpool – but he needs to see more of the ball.

8/22 Aaron Cresswell – 6 out of 10 Cresswell looked dangerous when running at the Liverpool defenders on the left – at times he made Clyne look substandard.

9/22 Andre Ayew – 3 out of 10 Missed an opportunity to level the scoring from two-yards out, in front of an open goal. Dreadful stuff.

10/22 Manuel Lanzini – 7 out of 10 Lanzini was the Hammer’s best player today. He was confident, clever in possession and caused problems when he was moving forward with the ball.

11/22 Jonathan Calleri – 4 out of 10 It was a very quiet display by Calleri – he failed to provide the attacking outlet that the Hammers desired.

12/22 Simon Mignolet – 6 out of 10 It was a relatively easy day at the office for Mignolet, due to the lack of West Ham's attacking moves.

13/22 Nathaniel Clyne – 5 out of 10 Was diving into challenges relentlessly – needs to stay on his feet more. Nonetheless, he looked solid pressing forward.

14/22 Joel Matip – 6 out of 10 Showed his aptitude in the air – he rattled the crossbar with a tremendous headed effort. Defended well throughout.

15/22 Dejan Lovren – 6 out of 10 A textbook display from Lovren today – he defended well, held the line well at the back and made a number of key interceptions.

16/22 James Milner – 4 out of 10 Aside from a few shots that flew way wide, Milner made a very little impact on today’s fixture.

17/22 Emre Can – 5 out of 10 A quiet display by Can today – his main input was giving away a number of unnecessary fouls.

18/22 Georginio Wijnaldum – 6 out of 10 His effort that rattled the woodwork created Coutinho’s goal. Aside from that, an impressive display.

19/22 Philippe Coutinho – 9 out of 10 He scored two and assisted the opener with a sublime through ball. An all-round remarkable performance in his new, deeper position.

20/22 Adam Lallana – 6 out of 10 Lallana looked the most threatening when he was picking up the ball and charging into the final third.

21/22 Daniel Sturridge – 7 out of 10 Sturridge opened the scoring today with a clinical finish after skipping past Adrian.

22/22 Divock Origi – 7 out of 10 Scored the fourth for Liverpool, which capped off a positive display. Would be encouraging to see him shoot more, because he certainly has the ability.

Coutinho revelling in new role

Philippe Coutinho is one of the Premier League’s best, let alone Liverpool’s, yet here, deployed in different role, it appears he may be about to get even better. The Brazilian, used further from goal at the London Stadium – less a 10 than an 8 – excelled. Two goals and an assist really do only tell half the story. He was Liverpool’s metronome, their tone and tempo setter all afternoon long. At his best few can touch him. West Ham certainly couldn’t.

Philippe Coutinho dazzled for Liverpool ( Getty )

Sturridge seizes his chance

There isn’t a better finisher in England when on song than Daniel Sturridge. His inclusion here was the headline-grabber and he took his chance, showing a calmness in front of goal that so many of his teammates so often lack, to put his side ahead in clinical fashion. Sturridge is a divisive character and hasn’t managed to win Klopp’s affections as yet but he really does know where the back of the net is, that most desirable of all footballing talents. Liverpool need him – that was shown here once again – yet it still seems he’s more likely to be finding the net at the London Stadium next term than at Anfield.

Daniel Sturridge opened the scoring ( Getty )

Ayew’s horror show

Every now and again a miss comes along that astounds and intrigues in equal measure. We’ve all seen them. Chris Iwelumo, Nwankwo Kanu, Ronnie Rosenthal. You can’t watch but you somehow can’t look away. There are more, ignominious names that will live long in the memories of fans everywhere and even longer in their own. West Ham’s Andre Ayew joined them on Sunday afternoon with a howler up there with the very best of them. The Ghanaian contrived to hit the post from a yard out not once, but twice. Twice. He couldn’t believe he’d managed it, let alone anyone watching. He looked like he wanted the turf at the London Stadium to swallow him up. Sadly for him it didn’t.

Andre Ayew's miss had to be seen to be believed ( Getty )

West Ham on the beach

Maybe they blew themselves out against Tottenham; perhaps the early summer sunshine went to their heads. Maybe they all went for Sunday lunch beforehand and just needed an afternoon nap. Whatever it was West Ham simply didn’t turn up for their final home game of the season. While they competed in the first half they completely surrendered in the second, with the defending for Liverpool’s third and Coutinho’s second some of most abject you will ever see. If victory over Spurs last weekend saved Bilic’s job, this defeat and the manner of it put him firmly back in the firing line. Liverpool were good, clearly, but West Ham were nowhere near good enough.

West Ham didn't lay a finger on Coutinho all day ( Getty )

Liverpool’s lack of depth

Victory leaves Liverpool in the box seat for the Champions League – win against Middlesbrough next week and they’re in – but if they are going to make their mark on Europe’s premier club competition next term then they need to do some serious work this summer. Take one look at the Reds’ bench on Sunday afternoon and you see the paucity of resources Klopp has at his disposal. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ben Woodburn and Marko Grujic are promising youngsters it's true, but Liverpool need more. Klopp himself shouldn’t be absolved of blame and must spend wiser but spend he must because this Liverpool squad isn’t anywhere good enough or deep enough for where they want to go.