West Ham vs Manchester United player ratings: David de Gea shines but Sofiane Feghouli flops in rare start for Hammers

A player-by-player look at the Premier League clash between West Ham and Manchester United

  • 1/22 Darren Randolph - 6/10

    Made an amazing one-handed save on the line to deny Valencia, but could do little as United raised their game in the second half.

    Getty Images

  • 2/22 Pedro Obiang - 5

    Held his position between defence and midfield, but was found wanting in the move for Mata's decisive strike.

    Getty Images

  • 3/22 Winston Reid - 7

    Looked to be marshalling his team towards an impressive defensive display. Read the game well and was dominant in the air.

    Getty Images

  • 4/22 Angelo Ogbonna - 6

    Enjoyed getting physical with Ibrahimovic, but was better without the ball than he was with it.

    Getty Images

  • 5/22 Aaron Cresswell - 6

    Pinned back following the red card, he was unable to contribute as usual. Nevertheless, played his part as West Ham held firm for an hour.

    Getty Images

  • 6/22 Cheikhou Kouyate - 5

    Put himself about, but sometimes recklessly especially with his second half challenge on Mkhitaryan.

    Getty Images

  • 7/22 Havard Nordtveit - 6

    Covered well at the back, but was up against it following the introduction of Rashford in the second half.

    West Ham United via Getty Images

  • 8/22 Sofiane Feghouli - 4

    Eager to make an impression on a rare start, a clumsy challenge saw him harshly receive the quickest red card of the Premier League season.

    West Ham United via Getty Images

  • 9/22 Michail Antonio - 5

    Began up front, but didn't have his goalscoring boots with him as he spurned his side's two best chances of the game.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 10/22 Dimitri Payet - 5

    Much involved early on, but became frustrated and isolated after his teammate's dismissal. Booked for dissent.

    West Ham United via Getty Images

  • 11/22 Manuel Lanzini - 6

    The busiest of West Ham's attack-minded men, he tested De Gea with a couple of long-range efforts.

    West Ham United via Getty Images

  • 12/22 David de Gea - 8

    Came to United's rescue when his defence faltered. Made a number of fine saves before the forwards took over.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 13/22 Antonio Valencia - 6

    Given liberty to roam forward, he patrolled the right flank with intent.

    West Ham United via Getty Images

  • 14/22 Phil Jones - 5

    The target of the home fans after his part in Feghouli's dismissal, he was uncomfortable for long periods.

    West Ham United via Getty Images

  • 15/22 Marcos Rojo - 5

    Struggled with the ferocious conditions. His sloppy pass nearly led to Antonio giving West Ham a shock lead.

    West Ham United via Getty Images

  • 16/22 Matteo Darmian - 5

    Fielded again as an uncustomary left-back, the Italian was solid in defence but provided little service from his flank and never saw the second half.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 17/22 Michael Carrick - 6

    A steady head wherever his manager selects him. Moved into defence for a period in the second half and started the move that broke the deadlock.

    West Ham United via Getty Images

  • 18/22 Ander Herrera - 6

    Two full 90 minutes in three days didn't deter the Spaniard from an energetic midfield display.

    Man Utd via Getty Images

  • 19/22 Paul Pogba - 5

    Failed to match the standard of recent performances, but came into the game after United had broken the deadlock.

    Getty Images

  • 20/22 Henrikh Mkhitaryan - 6

    United's only creative force in the first half, but faded as the game become a physical affair.

    Man Utd via Getty Images

  • 21/22 Jesse Lingard - 5

    Into the side for Martial, he paid the price for a shocking first half miss by eventually making way for Man of the Match Rashford.

    West Ham United via Getty Images

  • 22/22 Zlatan Ibrahimovic - 6

    Having had a goal unfairly chalked off on Saturday, the Swede supplied one that shouldn't have stood today. His fine finish from an offside position was one of the few occasions he had sight of goal.

    Getty Images

Juan Mata and Zlatan Ibrahimovic fired Manchester United to a sixth straight Premier League victory at 10-man West Ham.

United were labouring against a Hammers side holding firm despite being a man down from the 15th minute after the controversial dismissal of Sofiane Feghouli.

But Jose Mourinho sent on Mata and Marcus Rashford at the start of the second half and the substitutes combined to break the deadlock. Ibrahimovic, who hit 50 goals in 2016, then opened his account for the new year as United ran out 2-0 winners.

However, the defeat was harsh on West Ham, who were up against it from the moment referee Mike Dean brandished his fifth red card in 15 matches this season.

The game was spoiled as a spectacle when Algeria winger Feghouli's heavy first touch forced him into a 50-50 challenge with Phil Jones on the edge of United's area. The tackle did not look malicious - although Jones certainly came off worse - but Dean stunned the London Stadium by producing a straight red.

United's run has seen them make significant inroads on the top four. Mourinho's men are now just a point behind fourth-placed Arsenal ahead of their trip to Bournemouth on Tuesday night and three points behind third-placed Manchester City.

So how did the two teams fare? See our gallery above for player ratings.

