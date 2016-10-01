West Ham return to their new home this weekend trying to turn around their dismal run of form which has seen them drop into the relegation zone with only one win and five defeats from their first six games.

Middlesbrough have had a mixed start to the season but won’t be too disappointed with five points from six games and will see the game against West Ham as a winnable one, given the Londoners’ poor start to the season.

It’s a big game for…

Dimitri Payet. The Frenchman is yet to score this season, other than a last-minute trademark free-kick against Accrington Stanley in the EFL Cup. He has been the creative hub for the Hammers but will need to get in on the scoring if they are to turn around this terrible bit of form they find themselves in.

Best stat…

The Hammers have allowed their opposition 32 shots on target from inside the penalty area in the Premier League this season, more than 14 teams have allowed in total.

Remember when...

The last time these two sides faced each other in the Premier League, back in 2009. All the goals came within 25 minutes of each other as the Hammers ran out 2-1 winners thanks to goals from Carlton Cole and Junior Stanislas.

Player to watch…

Michail Antonio. The Englishman has five Premier League goals already this season and has made a habit of arriving at the back post to hammer home a header. His aerial prowess has been the one bright point of the Hammers’ season so far.

Form guide…

West Ham: LWLLLL

Middlesbrough: DWDLLL

Vital information…

KICK-OFF TIME: 3.00pm

TV: Highlights BBC1 10.30pm.

Odds…

West Ham: 6/5

Middlesbrough: 14/5

Draw: 23/6