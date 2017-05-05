West Ham stunned their city rivals Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 at the London Stadium, killing off any faint hope Spurs still had of beating Chelsea to the Premier League title.

Manuel Lanzini scored the only goal of the game, lashing the ball past Hugo Lloris from close-range to secure all three points for Slaven Bilic's men.

Spurs were poor throughout and looked lethargic both at the back and going forward, with Harry Kane spurning their best chance of the match in the first-half, shooting directly at Adrian.

Here are five things we learned from a hard-fought London derby...

2/23 Adrian - 7 out of 10 Made a superb point-blank save to deny Harry Kane in the first-half. Getty Images

3/23 Jose Fonte - 6 out of 10 A good performance and made two important interceptions as Spurs looked to pass their way through West Ham's backline. Getty Images

4/23 Winston Reid - 7 out of 10 A solid performance from West Ham's skippers who did a lot of the ugly work at the back. Led the way in the number of clearances made. Getty Images

5/23 James Collins - 6 out of 10 Spurs looked to isolate Collins on their breaks forward but, sitting in a three-man midfield, the Welshman turned in a positive display. Getty Images

6/23 Sam Byram - 6 out of 10 Didn't have an awful lot to do, but what he did he did well. AFP/Getty Images

7/23 Cheikhou Kouyate - 6 out of 10 Made a number of crunching tackles in the middle of the park. But his tendency to concede needless fouls is frustrating to watch. West Ham United via Getty Images

8/23 Mark Noble - 6 out of 10 A hard-woking display, although made a brainless challenge on Eric Dier in the first-half for which he was rightly booked. Getty Images

9/23 Aaron Cresswell - 6 out of 10 For such a talented player he simply wasn't able to get forward and join in the attack enough. Did his job well at the back, though. Getty Images

10/23 Andre Ayew - 6 out of 10 Didn't see an awful lot of the ball playing just off the shoulder of Calleri, but very tidy with the ball at his feet when he did find himself in possession. AFP/Getty Images

11/23 Manuel Lanzini - 8 out of 10 Unlucky not to win a penalty when he was clattered by Hugo Lloris. A constant threat, and opened the scoring from close-range with a powerful finish. AFP/Getty Images

12/23 Jonathan Calleri - 6 out of 10 Worked hard although he is not in the same class as Andy Carroll when it comes to the target-man role. Frequently gave the ball away. Getty Images

13/23 Hugo Lloris - 7 out of 10 Was lucky not to concede a penalty when he caught Lanzini on the edge of the box. Made up for it with a stunning reaction save from the same player. AFP/Getty Images

14/23 Kyle Walker - 5 out of 10 Was this a sign his head has been turned by all the transfer talk? Not his usual composed self. Poor going forward and picked up a silly booking. Getty Images

15/23 Toby Alderweireld - 6 out of 10 Tottenham's best defender: made 3 important tackles, a number only better by Heung Min-Son on the wing. Getty Images

16/23 Jan Vertonghen - 5 out of 10 Looked strangely susceptible to the long-ball over the top. Withdrawn by Pochettino after Tottenham conceded the first-goal. Getty Images

17/23 Ben Davies - 6 out of 10 Coped better than Walker on the opposite flank although lacks the dynamism of Danny Rose in advanced positions. AFP/Getty Images

18/23 Eric Dier - 6 out of 10 Not up to scratch. Uncharacteristically careless in possession. Stayed in a more rigid midfield position alongside Wanyama rather than in the more fluid role we have grown accustomed to seeing him in. Getty Images

19/23 Victor Wanyama - 5 out of 10 Looked to pick up a slight-knock in the first-half. It has been a long season for the midfield anchorman and he looked tired here. Getty Images

20/23 Christian Eriksen - 6 out of 10 After a series of exquisite performances in the heart of Tottenham's attack, he disappointed against West Ham. Found space only occasionally, and tended to make the wrong decision when he did. AFP/Getty Images

21/23 Dele Alli - 6 out of 10 Reduced to a role on the periphery for most of the game. Far, far from his best. Getty Images

22/23 Heung min-Son - 7 out of 10 One of Tottenham's better players. Had a good shot well saved in the second-half. Made more tackles than any of his team-mates. Getty Images

23/23 Harry Kane - 5 out of 10 Hard to remember a more subdued Harry Kane performance. Had a close-range shot saved by Adrian at point blank range in the first-half. That was about it. AFP/Getty Images

Mauricio Pochettino has a lot to learn from Slaven Bilic

Lanzini fires past Lloris from close-range ( Getty )

​Aware of how difficult next season promises to be away from White Hart Lane, Mauricio Pochettino admitted in his pre-match press conference that he was looking forward to getting some advice from Slaven Bilic on the subject of switching stadiums.

“It will be a great opportunity to speak to him,” Pochettino said, perhaps a touch optimistically. “And there will be a lot of questions for me to ask him. It is always important to listen and to be open to learn and maybe he can advise us on a few different things.”

He may just have more to learn than he first thought. It has taken West Ham the best part of a full season to settle into their new home — but this victory already feels like a turning point of sorts.

Not only does it mean that the club are mathematical safe from relegation, but it also surely kills off any faint hope Tottenham had of overhauling Chelsea at the top of the Premier League table: a sweet bonus for West Ham's long-suffering supporters. After numerous on and off the pitch struggles, West Ham are finally beginning to feel at home again.

Kyle Walker struggled to deal with the pressure

Walker is booked early into the first-half ( Getty )

It was utterly unsurprising that, after a week of frenzied transfer speculation following the Independent’s exclusive story that Kyle Walker is considering a move away from Tottenham Hotspur, all eyes were on the full-back at kick-off.

A surprise inclusion in Tottenham’s starting XI given all of the rumours — not to mention Kieran Trippier’s vastly improved form in recent weeks — Walker made an uncharacteristically sluggish start to this match.

He picked up a very unnecessary yellow card early on, and twice failed to deal with route-A long-balls over the top, allowing the impish Manuel Lanzini to sneak behind the back-line and make a nuisance of himself.

Walker was also poor going forward. His crossing from deep positions was lacklustre, and with the crowd on his back, he looked vulnerable. If he truly was playing for his future under Pochettino: this performance won’t have done him any favours.

Spurs are not the same team without Mousa Dembele

Dier was below par for Tottenham ( Getty Images)

How Tottenham missed the power and purpose of Mousa Dembele against West Ham. For the second match in a row, Pochettino elected to leave the Belgian out of his starting line-up, with the player still not thought to be at 100% after picking up a knock against Crystal Palace.

Naturally, Spurs missed his drive and uncanny ability to smoothly glide past opposing players – few teams have a deep-lying play-maker with such an ability to take opponents on – but they also missed his off-the-ball presence.

In his absence, Eric Dier was forced to play in a more stationary role alongside Vincent Wanyama, denying Tottenham the ability to seamlessly flit between 4-2-3-1 and 3-4-3 formations, as they have been wont to do all season.

The consequence: Spurs appeared rigid and struggled to break down West Ham’s committed five-man defence.

Pochettino brought on the midfielder as soon as Tottenham conceded midway through the second-half but, by that point, it was already too late.

But West Ham did not miss Andy Carroll

Lanzini failed to hit the target - although almost won a penalty (AFP/ Getty Images)

Slaven Bilic kept everybody guessing with his team selection, revealing ahead of the match that his decision whether or not to name Andy Carroll in his starting XI would have to wait until the last possible moment.

In the end, the target-man wasn’t deemed fit enough for a place in the match day squad, with Jonathan Calleri chosen to lead the line, with Manuel Lanzini and Andre Ayew playing just off his shoulder.

Early on, it looked as though the big man was going to be missed. Lanzini could have had a penalty when Lloris came haring off his line and wiped him out, but he was also guilty of missing a gilt-edged chance, dragging a shot across the face of goal after just 7 minutes.

But he more than made up for it in the second-half, when he buried a shot past Lloris from close-range. The forward is one of the most talented players at Bilic's disposal.

The London Stadium survives its Friday fright night

Police officers stand outside the London Stadium prior to kick-off ( Getty )

It’s fair to say that more than a fair few eyebrows were raised when it was first announced that this fixture had been moved to an 8pm kick-off on a Friday, on the behest of Sky Sports.

Given the always fractious atmosphere of this derby fixture, as well as the London Stadium’s security problems earlier in the season, this seemed like a disaster waiting to happen.

The Met Police responded accordingly, handing the game ‘Category C’ status, while West Ham co-chairmen David Sullivan and David Gold asked for ‘passion and not problems’ ahead of kick-off.

Fortunately, their pleas were answered. The match passed without serious incident.