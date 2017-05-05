West Ham vs Tottenham Hotspur player ratings

Tottenham's title hopes were dealt a decisive blow as Manuel Lanzini's strike gave West Ham a memorable 1-0 win over their London rivals.

Spurs needed a victory to keep the pressure on leaders Chelsea but will now find themselves seven points adrift, with only three games to play, if the Blues beat Middlesbrough at home on Monday.

Such has been their impressive pursuit of Chelsea that Mauricio Pochettino's side arrived at the London Stadium looking for a 10th straight Premier League win.

Few people in either camp would have foreseen any other outcome, either, with West Ham limping towards the finishing line of what has been a torrid season.

Yet it seems there is nothing like a home game against Tottenham to rouse the Hammers and their fans - just a year ago a 1-0 defeat at Upton Park put a major dent in Spurs' eventually unsuccessful title bid.

