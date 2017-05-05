West Ham vs Tottenham Hotspur player ratings

  1. Sport
West Ham vs Tottenham player ratings: Manuel Lanzini the star of the show as Spurs stars fail to impress

We run the rule over the two teams at the London Stadium

  • 2/23 Adrian - 7 out of 10

    Made a superb point-blank save to deny Harry Kane in the first-half.

  • 3/23 Jose Fonte - 6 out of 10

    A good performance and made two important interceptions as Spurs looked to pass their way through West Ham's backline.

  • 4/23 Winston Reid - 7 out of 10

    A solid performance from West Ham's skippers who did a lot of the ugly work at the back. Led the way in the number of clearances made.

  • 5/23 James Collins - 6 out of 10

    Spurs looked to isolate Collins on their breaks forward but, sitting in a three-man midfield, the Welshman turned in a positive display.

  • 6/23 Sam Byram - 6 out of 10

    Didn't have an awful lot to do, but what he did he did well.

  • 7/23 Cheikhou Kouyate - 6 out of 10

    Made a number of crunching tackles in the middle of the park. But his tendency to concede needless fouls is frustrating to watch.

  • 8/23 Mark Noble - 6 out of 10

    A hard-woking display, although made a brainless challenge on Eric Dier in the first-half for which he was rightly booked.

  • 9/23 Aaron Cresswell - 6 out of 10

    For such a talented player he simply wasn't able to get forward and join in the attack enough. Did his job well at the back, though.

  • 10/23 Andre Ayew - 6 out of 10

    Didn't see an awful lot of the ball playing just off the shoulder of Calleri, but very tidy with the ball at his feet when he did find himself in possession.

  • 11/23 Manuel Lanzini - 8 out of 10

    Unlucky not to win a penalty when he was clattered by Hugo Lloris. A constant threat, and opened the scoring from close-range with a powerful finish.

  • 12/23 Jonathan Calleri - 6 out of 10

    Worked hard although he is not in the same class as Andy Carroll when it comes to the target-man role. Frequently gave the ball away.

  • 13/23 Hugo Lloris - 7 out of 10

    Was lucky not to concede a penalty when he caught Lanzini on the edge of the box. Made up for it with a stunning reaction save from the same player.

  • 14/23 Kyle Walker - 5 out of 10

    Was this a sign his head has been turned by all the transfer talk? Not his usual composed self. Poor going forward and picked up a silly booking.

  • 15/23 Toby Alderweireld - 6 out of 10

    Tottenham's best defender: made 3 important tackles, a number only better by Heung Min-Son on the wing.

  • 16/23 Jan Vertonghen - 5 out of 10

    Looked strangely susceptible to the long-ball over the top. Withdrawn by Pochettino after Tottenham conceded the first-goal.

  • 17/23 Ben Davies - 6 out of 10

    Coped better than Walker on the opposite flank although lacks the dynamism of Danny Rose in advanced positions.

  • 18/23 Eric Dier - 6 out of 10

    Not up to scratch. Uncharacteristically careless in possession. Stayed in a more rigid midfield position alongside Wanyama rather than in the more fluid role we have grown accustomed to seeing him in.

  • 19/23 Victor Wanyama - 5 out of 10

    Looked to pick up a slight-knock in the first-half. It has been a long season for the midfield anchorman and he looked tired here.

  • 20/23 Christian Eriksen - 6 out of 10

    After a series of exquisite performances in the heart of Tottenham's attack, he disappointed against West Ham. Found space only occasionally, and tended to make the wrong decision when he did.

  • 21/23 Dele Alli - 6 out of 10

    Reduced to a role on the periphery for most of the game. Far, far from his best.

  • 22/23 Heung min-Son - 7 out of 10

    One of Tottenham's better players. Had a good shot well saved in the second-half. Made more tackles than any of his team-mates.

  • 23/23 Harry Kane - 5 out of 10

    Hard to remember a more subdued Harry Kane performance. Had a close-range shot saved by Adrian at point blank range in the first-half. That was about it.

Tottenham's title hopes were dealt a decisive blow as Manuel Lanzini's strike gave West Ham a memorable 1-0 win over their London rivals.

Spurs needed a victory to keep the pressure on leaders Chelsea but will now find themselves seven points adrift, with only three games to play, if the Blues beat Middlesbrough at home on Monday.

Such has been their impressive pursuit of Chelsea that Mauricio Pochettino's side arrived at the London Stadium looking for a 10th straight Premier League win.

Spurs stunned as rivals West Ham kill off their title challenge

Few people in either camp would have foreseen any other outcome, either, with West Ham limping towards the finishing line of what has been a torrid season.

Yet it seems there is nothing like a home game against Tottenham to rouse the Hammers and their fans - just a year ago a 1-0 defeat at Upton Park put a major dent in Spurs' eventually unsuccessful title bid.

