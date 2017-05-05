After watching his maddeningly inconsistent West Ham side extinguish Tottenham Hotspur’s title hopes with a deserved 1-0 win, Slaven Bilic reminded his players that they should be delivering that level of performance “week after week”.

With Tottenham heading to the London Stadium on a nine-match winning run and desperate to close the gap on league leaders Chelsea to just a solitary point, few gave West Ham a chance of beating their bitter rivals at the London Stadium.

But Bilic’s team were superb. Lined up in a defensive 3-4-2-1 formation, West Ham denied Tottenham any space between the lines and completely marginalised Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen, despite being limited to just 32% possession.

And after their famous win, Bilic was keen to impress on his players that this disciplined performance was how they should be playing every week.

“This comes with some of our best performances of the season,” the West Ham manager commented after the match. “But you need to be able to do that every week. You even need to be able to do it on a daily basis — that is what modern football is all about. Especially in the Premier League, you have to be able to do it every game.

“There have been times when we have really needed it this season — against Crystal Palace home and away, against Hull in December, Swansea at home, Everton at home and Stoke away — and now, we have done it. And with so many obstacles in our way this season. The guys deserve a lot of praise for that.”

2/23 Adrian - 7 out of 10 Made a superb point-blank save to deny Harry Kane in the first-half. Getty Images

3/23 Jose Fonte - 6 out of 10 A good performance and made two important interceptions as Spurs looked to pass their way through West Ham's backline. Getty Images

4/23 Winston Reid - 7 out of 10 A solid performance from West Ham's skipper who did a lot of the ugly work at the back. Led the way in the number of clearances made. Getty Images

5/23 James Collins - 6 out of 10 Spurs looked to isolate Collins on their breaks forward but, sitting in a three-man midfield, the Welshman turned in a positive display. Getty Images

6/23 Sam Byram - 6 out of 10 Didn't have an awful lot to do, but what he did he did well. AFP/Getty Images

7/23 Cheikhou Kouyate - 7 out of 10 Made a number of crunching tackles in the middle of the park. But his tendency to concede needless fouls is frustrating to watch. West Ham United via Getty Images

8/23 Mark Noble - 6 out of 10 A hard-woking display, although made a brainless challenge on Eric Dier in the first-half for which he was rightly booked. Getty Images

9/23 Aaron Cresswell - 6 out of 10 For such a talented player he simply wasn't able to get forward and join in the attack enough. Did his job well at the back, though. Getty Images

10/23 Andre Ayew - 7 out of 10 Didn't see an awful lot of the ball playing just off the shoulder of Calleri, but very tidy with the ball at his feet when he did find himself in possession. AFP/Getty Images

11/23 Manuel Lanzini - 8 out of 10 Unlucky not to win a penalty when he was clattered by Hugo Lloris. A constant threat, and opened the scoring from close-range with a powerful finish. AFP/Getty Images

12/23 Jonathan Calleri - 6 out of 10 Worked hard although he is not in the same class as Andy Carroll when it comes to the target-man role. Frequently gave the ball away. Getty Images

13/23 Hugo Lloris - 7 out of 10 Was lucky not to concede a penalty when he caught Lanzini on the edge of the box. Made up for it with a stunning reaction save from the same player. AFP/Getty Images

14/23 Kyle Walker - 5 out of 10 Was this a sign his head has been turned by all the transfer talk? Not his usual composed self. Poor going forward and picked up a silly booking. Getty Images

15/23 Toby Alderweireld - 6 out of 10 Tottenham's best defender: made 3 important tackles, a number only better by Heung Min-Son on the wing. Getty Images

16/23 Jan Vertonghen - 5 out of 10 Looked strangely susceptible to the long-ball over the top. Withdrawn by Pochettino after Tottenham conceded the first-goal. Getty Images

17/23 Ben Davies - 6 out of 10 Coped better than Walker on the opposite flank although lacks the dynamism of Danny Rose in advanced positions. AFP/Getty Images

18/23 Eric Dier - 6 out of 10 Not up to scratch. Uncharacteristically careless in possession. Stayed in a more rigid midfield position alongside Wanyama rather than in the more fluid role we have grown accustomed to seeing him in. Getty Images

19/23 Victor Wanyama - 5 out of 10 Looked to pick up a slight-knock in the first-half. It has been a long season for the midfield anchorman and he looked tired here. Getty Images

20/23 Christian Eriksen - 6 out of 10 After a series of exquisite performances in the heart of Tottenham's attack, he disappointed against West Ham. Found space only occasionally, and tended to make the wrong decision when he did. AFP/Getty Images

21/23 Dele Alli - 6 out of 10 Reduced to a role on the periphery for most of the game. Far, far from his best. Getty Images

22/23 Heung min-Son - 7 out of 10 One of Tottenham's better players. Had a good shot well saved in the second-half. Made more tackles than any of his team-mates. Getty Images

23/23 Harry Kane - 5 out of 10 Hard to remember a more subdued Harry Kane performance. Had a close-range shot saved by Adrian at point blank range in the first-half. That was about it. AFP/Getty Images

And obstacles do not come much bigger than the 57,000-capacity London Stadium. West Ham have struggled at their new home this season, winning just 6 of their 17 league matches at the ground prior to Friday night. But Bilic hopes this win can be something of a turning point.

Describing the ground as “the best decision the club has ever made”, Bilic also spoke of the team’s excitement at playing under the lights on a Friday night and commented on the raucous atmosphere after the final whistle.

Finally, it seems, the former Olympic Stadium is becoming something of a home.

“It is a great stadium and we had never said that it isn’t,” Bilic commented. “Long-term, it is the best move the club has ever made. But you need time to adjust to anything new, and we needed time and perhaps still need some more time.

“I said ages ago: this stadium is the best thing that ever happened to us and we felt that tonight. We also felt it against Everton and earlier in the season against Chelsea in the EFL Cup.

“Ultimately it was a fantastic performance especially considering what an important game it was for us and them. On Friday night, under the lights, you cannot beat that performance and the players deserve so much praise.”

Key to West Ham’s success in the fixture was the deployment of three centre-backs, a formation adopted at the start of the season by Chelsea which both Arsenal and Tottenham have also made use of in recent matches.

But Bilic’s twist on the formation saw West Ham playing with something resembling a flat-back five for most of the match, as Tottenham were denied any space to play into despite dominating possession.

“The system worked very well against Tottenham,” Bilic added.

“You do not want to give them anything so we played with the back five and protected the ball in between the lines. And the full-backs played in that system brilliantly well so it is a great, great night for us.”