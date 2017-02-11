After a slow start Slaven Bilic’s West Ham side are finally starting to string some results together. Their new home hasn’t witnessed many victories this season but fans will be confident of witnessing one on Saturday afternoon. It still isn’t out of the question that West Ham could venture on a late surge towards the European places and a win against Tony Pulis’ West Brom wouldn’t do their chances any harm.

However, West Brom are having a superb season. Currently eighth and five points above the side they travel to this Saturday, Pulis will hope to seal an away win and continue the promising forward momentum of his team. Albion will surely be confident of taking all three points and heaping more misery on West Ham’s home woes.

West Ham United vs West Bromwich Albion kicks off at 15:00pm

Where can I watch it?

Highlights will be shown on match of the day at 22:30pm on BBC One.

It’s a big game for…

Michail Antonio

The 26-year-old winger has been operating as an auxiliary wing-back this season, but even so he will be disappointed having only scored one goal in his previous 10 Premier League games. This is a big game for Antonio and with Sofiane Feghouli proving stern competition for a place in Bilic’s starting 11 he’ll be eager to impress.

Best stat…

Since September 2012 there have been two or more goals in 13 of West Ham’s 20 meetings with West Brom.

Remember when…

WBA beat The Hammers at Upton Park 4-3 in an end-to-end classic in the 2003/04 Division One season.

Player to watch…

Andy Carroll

With four goals in as many games Carroll is the player to watch out for. Carroll often hits purple patches and when he does he can be unstoppable. Right now he is in a groove and he is expected to continue this form on Saturday by adding to his goal tally for the season against West Brom.

Past three-meetings…

West Bromwich Albion 4 (Chadli, 8 Pen, 56) (Rondon, 37) (McClean, 44) West Ham United 2 (Antonio, 61) (Lanzini, 65 Pen) Premier League, September 2016

West Bromwich Albion 0 West Ham United 3 (Kouyate, 34) (Noble, 45, 79) Premier League, April 2016

West Ham United 1 (Zarate, 17) West Bromwich Albion 1 (Reid, 50 OG) Premier League, November 2015

Form guide…

West Ham United: LLWWLW

West Bromwich Albion: WLLWDW

Odds…

West Ham United to win: 7/6

West Bromwich Albion to win: 13/5

Draw: 23/10

(Odds provided by 888 Sport)