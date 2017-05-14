Daniel Levy pens emotional letter to Tottenham fans ahead of final game at White Hart Lane

Daniel Levy has penned an emotional letter to Tottenham fans ahead of the final game at White Hart Lane.

After 118 years the club will bring the curtain down on the famous old ground when they play Manchester United in their last home game of the Premier League season.

And chairman Levy knows what a poignant day it'll be for all involved.

1/12 Part of the crowd at White Hart Lane, London, watching Tottenham Hotspur play the visiting team, Bristol Rovers, January 1921 Getty Images

2/12 Fans waiting at the gates outside Tottenham Hotspur's White Hart Lane ground, London, before Spurs' FA Cup replay against Cardiff City, 9 March 1922 Getty Images

3/12 This terrace of houses is being demolished in Paxton Road Tottenham to make way for a new stand at the football ground in White Hart Lane. A two tier terrace will be erected in its place that will provide accommodation for 5,000 seated fans with 14,000 below it. 2 May 1934 Getty Images

4/12 Girder men working on the roof of the new East Stand development at Tottenham Hotspur's White Hart Lane ground, London, 17 July 1934 Getty Images

5/12 Tottenham Hotspur players training on the pitch at White Hart Lane in front of where the new East Stand is being built, 26 July 1934 Getty Images

6/12 An international football match between England and Germany at White Hart Lane, London, the ground of Tottenham Hotspur 4 December 1935 Getty Images

7/12 Crowds outside the Tottenham Hotspur Football Club at White Hart Lane, London, for the Spurs v Arsenal North London derby match, 3 May 1971 Getty Images

8/12 The old West Stand at Tottenham Hotspur's White Hart Lane ground being demolished, London, December 1980 Getty Images

9/12 A vew of the refurbished East Stand at Tottenham Hotspur's White Hart Lane ground, London, during a division one match between Spurs and Aston Villa, 29 September 1990 Getty Images

10/12 An aerial view of White Hart Lane, home of Tottenham Hotspur Football Club on 26 July 2011 Getty Images

11/12 Aerial Views of the New Tottenham Hotspur Stadium development at White Hart Lane on 6 May 2016 Getty Images

12/12 Aerial Views of Tottenham Hotspur's White Hart Lane redevelopment as work continues at White Hart Lane on 20 April 2017 Getty Images

"This is the day. This is the match," he wrote. "This is our last time at the Lane and the day on which we shall bid our grand old home a fond farewell.

"I have been coming to the Lane for over 50 years and many of you for much longer. It holds memories for us all. So we should take a moment to look around and recognise the momentous and poignant occasion of which we are now part.

"The Lane been home to some of the most amazing moments in the history of not just our Club but in the history of football.

"It is a humbling occasion too - this Club and this stadium have been here longer than any of us and the Club and new stadium will be here long after us all - we are merely the custodians of this great institution. It's our turn to look after it, grow it and support it."

After the game famous faces from down the years will join those from present day to say one final farewell and while today is a time to look back Levy is also eager to embrace the future too.

"The Lane has rocked this season - your support has been immense and I know it has made a difference. Next season we shall play at Wembley and I know you will all help make that a home from home and the fortress that the Lane has been. The necessary move away for a season means that we can return as a Club with a stadium and Training Centre facilities among the best in the world.

He added: "Farewell White Hart Lane - you were the home we all loved coming to. Thanks for the memories. Now is the time to look forward. I am so proud to be the chairman of our great club."

