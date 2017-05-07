Axel Tuanzebe is set to be a surprise starter for Manchester United against Arsenal.

The teenager has captained the club's youth teams and Jose Mourinho is understood to have been impressed by his mentality. But first and foremost he is a technically-sound defender, most comfortable at the heart of a back four but capable of filling in at full-back or defensive midfield.

Tuanzebe, 19, has was born in the Democratic Republic of Congo but moved to the north-west of England as a child and grew up near Rochdale.

Manchester United player ratings vs Celta Vigo







12 show all Manchester United player ratings vs Celta Vigo





















1/12 Manchester United player ratings How did United's players perform in the first-leg of their Europa League semi-final? AFP/Getty Images

2/12 Sergio Romero - 7 out of 10 Made a superb diving save to deny Sisto, whose long-range shot was deflected off the leg of Valencia. Confidently deal with a number of crosses. Getty Images

3/12 Antonio Valencia - 6 out of 10 Was barely able to get forward. Had a tough night against Sisto, Celta Vigo's exciting young Danish winger, who was quick enough to show Valencia a clean pair of heels on more than one occasion. AFP/Getty Images

4/12 Eric Bailly - 7 out of 10 Another impressive performance from the powerful centre-back. Particularly impressive considering he had only just returned from injury. AFP/Getty Images

5/12 Daley Blind - 6 out of 10 Allowed Iago Aspas to wriggle clear in the box on more than one occasion. But played out from the back well: his greatest strength. AFP/Getty Images

6/12 Matteo Darmian - 6 out of 10 Quietly and effectively went about his business, although like Valencia, struggled to get forward and join the attack. Made a crucial interception in the first-half to deny Aspas. Man Utd via Getty Images

7/12 Marouane Fellaini - 5 out of 10 A poor display in the middle of the pitch. His distribution was frequently found wanting and picked up a needless yellow in the first-half. He was then lucky not to be sent off late on in the second-half, when he barged over Cabral. AFP/Getty Images

8/12 Ander Herrera - 7 out of 10 A typically busy Herrera performance with a number of important tackles, interceptions and clearances. Got the better of his Celta counterpart, Hernandez. Getty Images

9/12 Paul Pogba - 7 out of 10 Another divisive performance from United's record signing. Many felt the Frenchman failed to seize control of the match. Bit impressed in bursts and his though-ball to Henrikh Mkhitaryan was a thing of beauty. Getty Images

10/12 Jesse Lingard - 6 out of 10 Another disappointing performance from the academy graduate. Spurned two glorious chances: first having a shot saved from point-blank range and then blasting a half-volley wide. AFP/Getty Images

11/12 Marcus Rashford - 7 out of 10 Was having something of a frustrating evening until he opened the scoring. But what a goal. After winning the free-kick with a purposeful run forward, he stepped up to curl the set-piece home. Getty Images

12/12 Henrikh Mkhitaryan - 7 out of 10 An industrious performance from the winger. No player on the pitch made as many tackles as him, which is remarkable for a forward. Missed a gilt-edged first-half opportunity, though. AFP/Getty Images

His sporting prowess was easy to see as a young boy, competing at a high level in a number of sports but deciding to dedicate himself to football where he captained his school team, St. Cuthbert's, to the national Schools Cup final but he had already piqued the interest of Manchester United's area scouts years before.

By the age of eight he was already informally training with the club's youth programmes, and he progressed through the ranks as a Red.

Former United youth coach Paul McGuinness revealed that Tuanzebe was the first first-year scholar to be picked as a youth team captain since Gary Neville, a role that Axel excelled in.



"Axel did a very good job," said McGuinness after Tuanzebe won the Jimmy Murphy award for United's young player of the year in 2015, "on and off the field."

In January 2017, Tuanzebe replaced fellow academy graduate Timothy Fosu-Mensah in the FA Cup tie with Wigan to make his first Manchester United appearance.

Though it was only a four-minute cameo, he would extend his contract with the club days later and Mourinho was convinced of his talents.

A rash of injuries gave Tuanzebe a chance of starting against Arsenal and his presence of mind, leadership and ability persuaded The Special One to put his faith in a teen who has never made a Premier League appearance.

Factfile

Mourinho rates Tuanzebe as one of United's most talented young players ( Getty )

Name: Axel Tuanzebe

Birthplace: Bunia, DR Congo

Position: Defender (centre, right)

Date of birth: November 14, 1997

Height: 6ft 1in

Club career: Touted for a loan move, Tuanzebe was promoted to the first team by Louis van Gaal but has made just one FA Cup appearance.

International: England Under-19, Under-20