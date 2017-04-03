A ‘Wenger Out’ poster was spotted at WWE WrestleMania 32 on Sunday night, as one intrepid Arsenal supporter took the anti-Wenger protest stateside.

The embattled Arsenal boss is facing the most difficult period of his 21-years in charge at the club, with aggrieved supporters hiring vans and light aircraft to pressure the Frenchman into stepping down at the end of the season.

And now one supporter has even taken the campaign to the US, holding a Wenger Out banner at the WWE Showcase of the Immortals event.

SOMEONE TOOK A 'WENGER OUT' SIGN TO WRESTLEMANIA 😭 pic.twitter.com/oY8ghVJzKl — Mike Sanz (@mikesanz19) April 2, 2017

But the WrestleMania crowd were not united in their disdain for Wenger, with another fan being snapped wearing an Arsenal shirt and proudly holding a ‘Wenger In’ sign, posing in front of the wrestling ring.

This is not the first time that a Wenger Out banner has been spotted in an unusual place.

A large banner even appeared at a World Cup qualifier between New Zealand and Fiji, which was attended by just 500 people.

New Zealand vs Fiji:



🏟 Capacity: 35,000

💩 Attendance: 50

😂 Wenger Out Banners: 1 pic.twitter.com/LkuzfqKYW9 — Premier League (@EPLBible) March 28, 2017

Wenger has repeatedly insisted that he will not retire at the end of the season although he has remained ambiguous on his future at the club.

However, after Arsenal’s 2-2 draw with Manchester City on Sunday, Wenger claimed that the performance could act as a turning point for the rest of the season.

Arsenal vs Manchester City player ratings







22 show all Arsenal vs Manchester City player ratings









































1/22 David Ospina, 5 out of 10 Should have done better with City’s second goal, with Aguero shooting across the keeper and into the bottom corner of the net. AFP/Getty

2/22 Hector Bellerin, 6 Rarely beaten for pace but horrendously exposed by Leroy Sane for Manchester City’s opening goal. Getty

3/22 Shkodran Mustafi, 6 Terrific header to level the scores. Exceptionally lax in possession, however, and looked shaky alongside Gabriel. Arsenal FC via Getty

4/22 Laurent Koscielny, 6 Not one of the Frenchman’s better performances – he failed to make a single tackle although did make a number of key interceptions. Withdrawn at half-time with an Achilles problem. Getty

5/22 Nacho Monreal, 5 At fault for City’s second goal and was repeatedly guilty of affording Sergio Aguero too much space. Arsenal FC via Getty

6/22 Francois Coquelin, 5 This isn’t the first-time he’s struggled playing alongside Xhaka. Jumped into some dubious tackles and offered little on the counter-attack. AFP/Getty

7/22 Granit Xhaka, 5 Frequently overran in the middle and, once again, recklessly jumped into several tackles. Getty

8/22 Theo Walcott, 6 Wasted more than one chance in the first-half but persevered to score for the home-team, out-muscling Clichy to poke home. Getty

9/22 Mesut Ozil, 6 Registered his 50th assist for Arsenal when Mustafi nodded home his corner. But still a long way from his best. His attitude leaves a lot to be desired. AFP/Getty

10/22 Alexis Sanchez, 6 Deployed out wide with Welbeck preferred in the central role. Typically busy but, like Ozil, spent a lot of time with his hands on his hips instead of helping out his defence. Getty

11/22 Danny Welbeck, 6 Worked hard but struggled to create any clear cut opportunities. AFP/Getty

12/22 Willy Caballero, 6 Largely solid, and saved Ozil’s low shot well, but could he have done better with Mustafi’s header? Getty

13/22 Jesus Navas. 5 A surprise to see him in Guardiola’s starting line-up, especially at right-back. Looked vulnerable but Arsenal largely failed to exploit him. AFP/Getty

14/22 John Stones, 6 Made a crucial interception and fared better than Otamendi alongside him. AFP/Getty

15/22 Nicolás Otamendi, 6 Looked shaky at the back, especially late on after Olivier Giroud had been introduced. Getty

16/22 Gael Clichy, 6 Desperately at fault for Arsenal’s first-goal, when he stepped up and inadvertently played three Arsenal forwards on side. AFP/Getty

17/22 Fernandinho, 6 Played further forward than expected and had a solid game. Tested Ospina in the second-half with a rasping drive from outside the box. Getty

18/22 Kevin de Bruyne, 7 Completely sliced open the Arsenal defence with a wonderful through-ball, which Sane raced onto to score. Unlucky not to score himself, twice striking the woodwork. AFP/Getty

19/22 Raheem Sterling, 6 Withdrawn at half-time. Presumably because of injury, because he started the game well and looked lively out wide. AFP/Getty

20/22 David Silva, 7 Superb in possession and one of City’s busiest players, frequently springing forward and stretching the Arsenal defence. Getty

21/22 Leroy Sane, 7 The young German’s fabulous goal-scoring form continues. A constant threat down the left. Getty

22/22 Sergio Aguero, 7 A far better performance from the Argentinian. Terrorised the Arsenal defence with a number of surging runs and took his goal with confidence. Getty

"Mathematically, it's not the best operation today, not for City and not for us. But we have the confidence gained and we have to restart now," Wenger said.

"We started with a high level of anxiety and were punished straight away. Overall I felt it was a mental test and overall you could see the team was touched on the confidence front. The fluency of our game suffered.

"We have shown great mental resource. The worst time in a football game to concede is just before half-time. On top of that, we lost (Laurent) Koscielny and in the second half we came back to 2-2.

"Overall it will help us to build confidence because the players certainly showed some mental strength and that will help us to come back to our natural fluency."