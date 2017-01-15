Zlatan Ibrahimovic has admitted that Manchester United were not at the top of their game as they drew 1-1 at home to rivals Liverpool.

James Milner put the visitors ahead from the spot after Paul Pogba, enduring arguably his worst game in a United shirt, gave away a penalty.

But Ibrahimovic's late header salvaged a point for United who remain in sixth place.

"We got one point, we were not at the top of our game," the Swede told Sky Sports.

"It was a hard fight. We were 1-0 down and chased and chased, it was a different game in the second half and we got an equaliser.

"We made simple mistakes. We were more direct in the second half. They played with high pressure and in the first half there were too many mistakes in our build up.

"We would like to win every game of course to close the gap even more but 1-1, we continue like this, we haven't lost a game in 15 or 16 and we are there."

Pogba's struggles were a big focus on a day where nothing went his way.

From the freshly-dyed hair to the blinking LED advertisements bearing his name around the field, via his very own emoji and lingering world-record price tag, this game was always going to be about Paul Pogba in some way.

But before long it was more about how he would bounce back.

This should have been a game for Pogba to put his name up in lights. Instead, sponsors at the pitch's edge did that for him and he made two costly first-half errors to swing momentum in Liverpool's favour.

Manchester United vs Liverpool player ratings







22 show all Manchester United vs Liverpool player ratings









































1/22 David de Gea - 6 out of 10 Reliable as ever between the sticks, he had no chance in keeping out Milner's spotkick. Getty

2/22 Antonio Valencia - 7 out of 10 Delivered a number of testing crosses into the Liverpool box, eventually registering an assist when Ibrahimovic headed the equaliser. Getty

3/22 Phil Jones - 6 out of 10 Shepherded Origi's running and made a number of important headed interceptions. Getty

4/22 Marcos Rojo - 5 out of 10 The defender often showed a lack of composure when put under pressure by Liverpool's pressing. Getty

5/22 Matteo Darmian - 6 out of 10 Competent at the back, but didn't offer anything in attack in the manner that Valencia did on the opposite flank. Getty

6/22 Ander Herrera - 8 out of 10 A persistent tackler in midfield, he was quick to get the ball moving once in possession. Getty

7/22 Michael Carrick - 5 out of 10 An out-of-sorts performance from the usually reliable midfielder. Replaced at the break. Getty

8/22 Paul Pogba - 5 out of 10 Lost his head after a nightmare first half in which he missed a sitter and inexplicably handballed for Liverpool's penalty. Improved after the break. Getty

9/22 Henrikh Mkhitaryan - 6 out of 10 Not at his best, but often involved in United's best moments. Passed up two good chances when through on goal. Getty

10/22 Anthony Martial - 6 out of 10 Impressed early on with attacking intent, but faded badly before being replaced. Getty

11/22 Zlatan Ibrahimovic - 8 out of 10 The most threatening of United's forwards, he rescued his side with an impressive late header. Getty

12/22 Simon Mignolet - 8 out of 10 Justified his selection with a series of fine saves and deserved a clean sheet. Getty

13/22 Trent Alexander-Arnold - 7 out of 10 Made his first Premier League start in intimidating surroundings and responded with impressive maturity for someone so young. Getty

14/22 Dejan Lovren - 6 out of 10 Caused Pogba no end of problems at set pieces, but was often caught out in defence. Getty

15/22 Ragnar Klavan - 6 out of 10 Stood up to United's aerial bombardment, but made the occasional error that threatened to ruin his good work. Getty

16/22 James Milner - 8 out of 10 Another dependable display from Liverpool's left-back, he continued his run of never ending on the losing side in a game he has scored. Getty

17/22 Georginio Wijnaldum - 6 out of 10 Imposed himself on the game in Liverpool's best spells, his finishing was a disappointment. Getty

18/22 Jordan Henderson - 7 out of 10 The captain showed the strength, character and awareness that Liverpool have missed in his absence. Getty

19/22 Emre Can - 7 out of 10 Fielded on the right of a midfield diamond, he failed to influence proceedings apart from one tremendous cross to Wijnaldum. Getty

20/22 Roberto Firmino - 6 out of 10 Improved with the return of compatriot Coutinho in the second half, his decision making was questionable at times. Getty

21/22 Divock Origi - 6 out of 10 Kept United's defence on their toes with non-stop running. Often let down by a heavy second touch. Getty

22/22 Adam Lallana - 7 out of 10 Threatened with clever overlapping runs and showed a delicate touch in possession. Getty

Set through by a wonderful Henrikh Mkhitaryan pass, Pogba found himself in a one-on-one situation with Simon Mignolet. But he blew it, scuffing a left-footed effort and watching it dribble miserably past the post.

Within three minutes, he had needlessly handled the ball and gifted Liverpool a penalty and the lead.

United's start had been bright, but a largely inexplicable transgression from the French midfielder had wrested control away from them and handed it to their visitors and most-hated rivals. Old Trafford simmered down into silence, Mourinho seethed, Pogba looked for somewhere to hide. With spidercam making its Premier League debut, there was nowhere.