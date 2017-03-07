Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been banned for three matches after he accepted a Football Assocation charge for violent conduct.
The Manchester United striker caught Bournemouth's Tyrone Mings with his elbow, an incident referee Kevin Friend didn't deem worthy of a booking during Saturday's game.
The Swede will now miss United's crucial FA Cup quarter-final with Chelsea on Monday as well as Premier League clashes with Middlesbrough and West Brom in April.
Manchester United 1 Bournemouth 1 player ratings
1/22 Manchester United: David De Gea – 5 out of 10
It was a relatively quiet day at the office for the keeper, with Bournemouth showing little goal threat, but he saved well when Afobe through on goal. Could do nothing about the penalty.
2/22 Antonio Valencia – 7 out of 10
Created the first goal and he was relentlessly charging up the pitch to create more chances.
3/22 Phil Jones – 4 out of 10
There was a catalogue of errors for Jones today. He was out of position, clumsy and gave away the penalty.
4/22 Marcos Rojo – 6 out of 10
Cleverly finished the first goal and defended well for the remainder.
5/22 Luke Shaw – 6 out of 10
The long term absentee returned to the side in style. Tackled tough, worked hard and looked strong forward.
6/22 Michael Carrick – 6 out of 10
It was a textbook display from the experienced United man. He was disciplined, organised and supplied the strikers with endless service.
7/22 Paul Pogba – 5 out of 10
A dismal display by a man of such ability – he wasted through balls and continued to make wrong decisions in possession.
8/22 Juan Mata – 5 out of 10
Hunted possession constantly, but his final product could do with some work. His crosses were failing to beat the first man.
9/22 Wayne Rooney – 6 out of 10
When he received the ball, he did very well. However, he seemed to lack any determination or fight.
10/22 Anthony Martial – 7 out of 10
Dominated Smith throughout and continued to charge down the wings and deliver balls into the danger zone. An impressive display.
11/22 Zlatan Ibrahimovic – 5 out of 10
Should have been red carded in the first half and missed a penalty in the second. It was not Ibra’s day today.
12/22 Bournemouth: Artur Boruc – 8 out of 10.
Made a tremendous save to deny Ibrahimovic from the penalty spot and made a handful of great stops to keep scores level.
13/22 Adam Smith – 6 out of 10
Was dominated by Martial at times, but held his own and kept his position well.
14/22 Steve Cook – 6 out of 10
The skipper did well today, making a number of interceptions, challenges and headers.
15/22 Tyrone Mings – 5 out of 10
Should have had a red card towards the end of the first half for a disgraceful stamp on Ibrahimovic. Subbed after the interval for what proved to be a slight niggle rather than a recurrence of a serious knee injury.
16/22 Charlie Daniels - 5 out of 10
Should of made more of an impact and failed to provide any outlet for the Bournemouth strikers.
17/22 Ryan Fraser – 7 out of 10
Continued to cause a nuisance of himself throughout, worked hard and did his job.
18/22 Harry Arter – 5 out of 10
Was flying into unnecessary challenges – was lucky not see a second yellow.
19/22 Andrew Surman – 3 out of 10
Saw his second yellow just before the interval to leave his side a goal down for the remainder.
20/22 Marc Pugh – 6 out of 10
Won the penalty, which levelled the scores for Bournemouth. Was subbed off at half-time due to Surman’s red card.
21/22 Josh King – 7 out of 10
He scored a tremendous penalty, worked relentlessly and proved his ability both on and off the ball.
22/22 Benik Afobe – 6 out of 10
Showed glimpses of excellence going forward and he caused numerous problems for the United defence.
An FA statement read: "Zlatan Ibrahimovic will serve a three-match suspension with immediate effect after he admitted an FA charge of violent conduct and accepted the standard penalty.
"It follows an incident in or around the 44th minute of the game between Manchester United and AFC Bournemouth on Saturday (4 March 2017).
"The misconduct was not seen by the match officials at the time but caught on video."
Mings is yet to respond to his own charge and has until 6pm on Tuesday to do so with a lengthy ban likely.
