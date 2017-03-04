Kevin Friend was at the centre of a chaotic few minutes during Manchester United vs Bournemouth that saw Andrew Surman sent-off, Tyrone Mings stamp on Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s head and the striker respond with what appeared to be a deliberate elbow.

United had gone ahead through a Marcos Rojo opener as he tapped home a low cross from right-back Antonio Valencia, but Phil Jones conceded a penalty to allow Bournemouth back into the match as former United youngster Josh King rattled the ball high to David De Gea’s right to level the scores.

However, what followed that could only be described as chaotic.

Surman crashed into Luke Shaw in the 33rd minute - who was on the receiving end of more than just one physical tackle - to pick up a booking from referee Friend, but tempers would flare shortly before the break.

It stemmed from a collision between Wayne Rooney and his teammate, Ibrahimovic, that left the pair on the Old Trafford turf just outside the Bournemouth area. As he jumped over the stricken Swede, Mings landed on the United striker’s head, and whether deliberate or not, warranted a red card.

Ibrahimovic was on the floor after a collision with Wayne Rooney (Sky Sports)

Mings ' left foot made contact with Ibrahimovic's head (Sky Sports)

The stamp appeared to be deliberate (Sky Sports)

But the incident went unnoticed by referee Kevin Friend (Sky Sports)

Replays showed that Mings made no attempt to try and avoid the stricken Ibrahimovic, raising serious questions about whether it was intentional or not.

Ibrahimovic, clearly angered by the incident, then leapt high in the box and aimed an elbow at Mings that was also worthy of a straight dismissal. With Mings left on the ground and Ibrahimovic still feeling the effects of the stamp, Friend had a big decision to make.

Manchester United 1 Bournemouth 1 player ratings







22 show all Manchester United 1 Bournemouth 1 player ratings









































1/22 Manchester United: David De Gea – 5 out of 10 It was a relatively quiet day at the office for the keeper, with Bournemouth showing little goal threat, but he saved well when Afobe through on goal. Could do nothing about the penalty. Getty

2/22 Antonio Valencia – 7 out of 10 Created the first goal and he was relentlessly charging up the pitch to create more chances. Getty

3/22 Phil Jones – 4 out of 10 There was a catalogue of errors for Jones today. He was out of position, clumsy and gave away the penalty. Getty

4/22 Marcos Rojo – 6 out of 10 Cleverly finished the first goal and defended well for the remainder. Getty

5/22 Luke Shaw – 6 out of 10 The long term absentee returned to the side in style. Tackled tough, worked hard and looked strong forward. Getty

6/22 Michael Carrick – 6 out of 10 It was a textbook display from the experienced United man. He was disciplined, organised and supplied the strikers with endless service. Getty

7/22 Paul Pogba – 5 out of 10 A dismal display by a man of such ability – he wasted through balls and continued to make wrong decisions in possession. Getty

8/22 Juan Mata – 5 out of 10 Hunted possession constantly, but his final product could do with some work. His crosses were failing to beat the first man. Getty

9/22 Wayne Rooney – 6 out of 10 When he received the ball, he did very well. However, he seemed to lack any determination or fight. Getty

10/22 Anthony Martial – 7 out of 10 Dominated Smith throughout and continued to charge down the wings and deliver balls into the danger zone. An impressive display. Getty

11/22 Zlatan Ibrahimovic – 5 out of 10 Should have been red carded in the first half and missed a penalty in the second. It was not Ibra’s day today. Getty

12/22 Bournemouth: Artur Boruc – 8 out of 10. Made a tremendous save to deny Ibrahimovic from the penalty spot and made a handful of great stops to keep scores level. Getty

13/22 Adam Smith – 6 out of 10 Was dominated by Martial at times, but held his own and kept his position well. Getty

14/22 Steve Cook – 6 out of 10 The skipper did well today, making a number of interceptions, challenges and headers. Getty

15/22 Tyrone Mings – 5 out of 10 Should have had a red card towards the end of the first half for a disgraceful stamp on Ibrahimovic. Subbed after the interval for what proved to be a slight niggle rather than a recurrence of a serious knee injury. Getty

16/22 Charlie Daniels - 5 out of 10 Should of made more of an impact and failed to provide any outlet for the Bournemouth strikers. Getty

17/22 Ryan Fraser – 7 out of 10 Continued to cause a nuisance of himself throughout, worked hard and did his job. Getty

18/22 Harry Arter – 5 out of 10 Was flying into unnecessary challenges – was lucky not see a second yellow. Getty

19/22 Andrew Surman – 3 out of 10 Saw his second yellow just before the interval to leave his side a goal down for the remainder. Getty

20/22 Marc Pugh – 6 out of 10 Won the penalty, which levelled the scores for Bournemouth. Was subbed off at half-time due to Surman’s red card. Getty

21/22 Josh King – 7 out of 10 He scored a tremendous penalty, worked relentlessly and proved his ability both on and off the ball. Getty

22/22 Benik Afobe – 6 out of 10 Showed glimpses of excellence going forward and he caused numerous problems for the United defence. Getty

“We’ve just seen a UFC match,” commented Gary Neville on Sky Sports.

Ibrahimovic had his revenge when he went up for a header (Sky Sports)

The United striker's elbow made contact with Mings ' head (Sky Sports)

Friend appeared to see the elbow but only gave Ibrahimovic a talking to (Sky Sports)

Both are likely to face further action (Sky Sports)

But instead of deal with the incident at hand, he booked Surman for pushing Ibrahimovic to the ground, appearing to forget that he was already on a yellow card. After giving Ibrahimovic a stern talking too, Friend walked back to the halfway line, and suddenly produced the red card to send Surman off the pitch.

United manager Jose Mourinho waited for Mings in the Old Trafford tunnel before the start oof the second half, and appeared to trade angry words with the Bournemouth defender.

Given that no cards were given out, both are likely to face further action by the Football Association after the match is reviewed.

The incident quickly triggered social media into a explosion of criticism, jokes and memes, with plenty of spoof accounts lining the pair up for a fight at UFC 209, which takes place in the early hours of Sunday morning, after taking inspiration from Neville's comments.