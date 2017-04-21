Zlatan Ibrahimovic's injury may not be as bad as first feared with Luke Shaw claiming his Manchester United teammate is "fine" and was "walking around".

United are into the Europa League semi-finals after Marcus Rashford sealed victory over Anderlecht in extra-time of a match which saw both Marcos Rojo and top scorer Ibrahimovic forced off with injuries.

But the win came at a cost as increasingly important defender Rojo left the field on a stretcher in the first half, before Ibrahimovic's knee buckled after landing awkwardly just before extra-time.

Manchester United vs Anderlecht player ratings







12 show all Manchester United vs Anderlecht player ratings





















1/12 Manchester United vs Anderlecht player ratings Which United players impressed at Old Trafford, and who struggled? Man Utd via Getty

2/12 Sergio Romero - 6 out of 10 Cannot really be blamed for Anderlecht's goal. Made some good saves, including one to deny Dendoncker's long-range drive, although was largely overshadowed by his opposite number, Ruben. Man Utd via Getty

3/12 Antonio Valencia - 6 out of 10 Largely more effectual staying back than getting forward. Made 6 key interceptions as Anderlecht repeatedly looked to play the ball in behind him, but offered little up at the other end. Getty

4/12 Eric Bailly - 6 out of 10 Not the easiest night for the Ivorian, who had to cope with Rojo's early substitution. Occasionally looked susceptible to the pace of Acheampong and struggled against Teodorczyk's physical threat. Getty

5/12 Marcos Rojo - 6 out of 10 Very unlucky to sustain what looked to be a rather serious injury early on into the game. With Phil Jones and Chris Smalling already our injured, United can ill afford to lose him for long. Getty

6/12 Luke Shaw - 7 out of 10 Impressed going forward and repeatedly got in behind the Anderlecht defence. Missed a good chance to score in the first-half. Getty

7/12 Michael Carrick (c) - 6 out of 10 His passing from the holding midfield role impressed but struggled against Anderlecht's dynamic three-man midfield. Man Utd via Getty

8/12 Paul Pogba - 7 out of 10 Had a couple of wild shots but, other than that, was very solid. His pass for Mkhitaryan's goal was a thing of beauty. Also won more tackles than any of his team-mates. Man Utd via Getty

9/12 Jesse Lingard - 6 out of 10 After a vastly improved display against Chelsea, Lingard struggled against Anderlecht. Wasted a good chance in the first-half and his distribution was often poor. Subbed. AFP/Getty

10/12 Henrikh Mkhitaryan - 7 out of 10 Took his goal with aplomb. Should really have added a second although he dragged his shot wide and faded as the game went on. AFP/Getty

11/12 Marcus Rashford - 7 out of 10 United's brightest player going forward, and grabbed the winning goal with a fine finish, although he did also miss a series of good opportunities. But he held his nerve when it mattered. AFP/Getty

12/12 Zlatan Ibrahimovic - 6 out of 10 It wasn't Zlatan's night. Typically rambunctious in his forward play but Anderlecht's defence largely handled him well. Slashed wildly wide late on, with the entire goal at his mercy. Subbed off injured at the start of extra-time. AFP/Getty

Asked about the condition of the pair after the match Mourinho said: "I want to wait, but my feeling is not good for both. I want to wait and try to be optimistic, but I am not."

But Shaw appears to be more positive than his manager telling reporters the Swede was already moving better.

"He's fine. He was walking around in the changing room," Shaw said when quizzed on his teammate's health.

Rojo's injury leaves United without three first-choice centre backs with Mourinho calling on injured pair Phil Jones and Chris Smalling to be "brave" and help the team's cause.

"We have Daley Blind, who has experience in the position, and I think it is time for Jones and Smalling to be brave - to risk," he said. "Because for the team you have to do everything, that is the way I think.

"You cannot do miracles, so miracles I don't expect, but they have to try to do everything to accelerate the process.

"They have injuries, and even with a crazy mentality, they cannot play Sunday (at Burnley in the Premier League).

"But with a special spirit, you can (come back) sooner than expected. So instead of mid-May, it could be the beginning of May, this kind of acceleration of the process."