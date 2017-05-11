Zlatan Ibrahimovic has thanked the surgeon who may have saved his career with a signed Manchester United shirt, with the Dr Freddie Fu later telling reporters that the 35-year-old Swede is strong enough to play on “for many years to come”.

Ibrahimovic has enjoyed a superb debut campaign in English football, scoring 28 goals for United including 17 in the Premier League.

But his fine season was cut short when he fell tore his anterior cruciate ligament after falling awkwardly in United’s 2-1 win against Anderlecht in the Europa League.

The veteran forward travelled to the United States to receive the best possible treatment for his injury, visiting Fu at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Centre to undergo an operate on his right knee.

And it appears Ibrahimovic made quite the impression on the doctor. After presenting him with a signed United shirt by way of thanks, Fu revealed in an interview that the forward is in superb shape and is one of the strongest sportsmen he has operated on.

Fixed, done and stronger. Once again thank you for the support. We will enjoy my game togheter soon A post shared by IAmZlatan (@iamzlatanibrahimovic) on May 2, 2017 at 7:07am PDT

“I can tell you he’s in superb shape in all things,” Fu told the South China Morning Post. “Healthy morphology, the quality of the bone and muscle, everything is as good as you can possibly see.

“He’s one of the top athletes I’ve ever touched, he is in superb shape.”

Ibrahimovic is something of a medical marvel ( Getty )

Fu also confirmed Mino Raiola’s seemingly outlandish claim that doctors “want to welcome Ibrahimovic back when he retires to research on him”, because his knee is “so strong”.

“Sure, in the future absolutely, when he’s retired,” said Fu.

“But he can still play for many years, he’s so healthy, so strong, biologically, bone morphology, everything, is absolutely very healthy.”