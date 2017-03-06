Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Tyrone Mings have been charged with alleged violent conduct by the Football Association.

If found guilty United top scorer Ibrahimovic is set for a three-match domestic ban after he caught Cherries defender Mings with his elbow, an incident referee Kevin Friend didn't deem worthy of a booking at the time.

That could see the Swede miss United's crucial FA Cup quarter-final with Chelsea next weekend as well as Premier League clashes with Middlesbrough and West Brom in April.

22 show all Manchester United 1 Bournemouth 1 player ratings









































1/22 Manchester United: David De Gea – 5 out of 10 It was a relatively quiet day at the office for the keeper, with Bournemouth showing little goal threat, but he saved well when Afobe through on goal. Could do nothing about the penalty. Getty

2/22 Antonio Valencia – 7 out of 10 Created the first goal and he was relentlessly charging up the pitch to create more chances. Getty

3/22 Phil Jones – 4 out of 10 There was a catalogue of errors for Jones today. He was out of position, clumsy and gave away the penalty. Getty

4/22 Marcos Rojo – 6 out of 10 Cleverly finished the first goal and defended well for the remainder. Getty

5/22 Luke Shaw – 6 out of 10 The long term absentee returned to the side in style. Tackled tough, worked hard and looked strong forward. Getty

6/22 Michael Carrick – 6 out of 10 It was a textbook display from the experienced United man. He was disciplined, organised and supplied the strikers with endless service. Getty

7/22 Paul Pogba – 5 out of 10 A dismal display by a man of such ability – he wasted through balls and continued to make wrong decisions in possession. Getty

8/22 Juan Mata – 5 out of 10 Hunted possession constantly, but his final product could do with some work. His crosses were failing to beat the first man. Getty

9/22 Wayne Rooney – 6 out of 10 When he received the ball, he did very well. However, he seemed to lack any determination or fight. Getty

10/22 Anthony Martial – 7 out of 10 Dominated Smith throughout and continued to charge down the wings and deliver balls into the danger zone. An impressive display. Getty

11/22 Zlatan Ibrahimovic – 5 out of 10 Should have been red carded in the first half and missed a penalty in the second. It was not Ibra’s day today. Getty

12/22 Bournemouth: Artur Boruc – 8 out of 10. Made a tremendous save to deny Ibrahimovic from the penalty spot and made a handful of great stops to keep scores level. Getty

13/22 Adam Smith – 6 out of 10 Was dominated by Martial at times, but held his own and kept his position well. Getty

14/22 Steve Cook – 6 out of 10 The skipper did well today, making a number of interceptions, challenges and headers. Getty

15/22 Tyrone Mings – 5 out of 10 Should have had a red card towards the end of the first half for a disgraceful stamp on Ibrahimovic. Subbed after the interval for what proved to be a slight niggle rather than a recurrence of a serious knee injury. Getty

16/22 Charlie Daniels - 5 out of 10 Should of made more of an impact and failed to provide any outlet for the Bournemouth strikers. Getty

17/22 Ryan Fraser – 7 out of 10 Continued to cause a nuisance of himself throughout, worked hard and did his job. Getty

18/22 Harry Arter – 5 out of 10 Was flying into unnecessary challenges – was lucky not see a second yellow. Getty

19/22 Andrew Surman – 3 out of 10 Saw his second yellow just before the interval to leave his side a goal down for the remainder. Getty

20/22 Marc Pugh – 6 out of 10 Won the penalty, which levelled the scores for Bournemouth. Was subbed off at half-time due to Surman’s red card. Getty

21/22 Josh King – 7 out of 10 He scored a tremendous penalty, worked relentlessly and proved his ability both on and off the ball. Getty

22/22 Benik Afobe – 6 out of 10 Showed glimpses of excellence going forward and he caused numerous problems for the United defence. Getty

Bournemouth's Mings is likely to be hit with a much lengthier suspension with stamping deemed a more serious offence by FA regulations.

The 23-year-old appeared to make contact with the United striker's head with his boot sparking Ibrahimovic's angry reaction moments later.

Despite the vast majority of onlookers' view to the contrary Mings claimed he never intended to cause Ibrahimovic any harm.

“It wasn’t intentional,” he said. “If there is reaction, there is reaction after. They have time to slow it down and look at it from different angles. But when you are out there on the pitch you have to try and get back in and defend.

“I obviously didn’t mean it, but if there is reaction there is reaction, everyone will have an opinion that is football.”

Both players have until 6pm on Thursday to reply to the charges.