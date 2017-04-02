Brendan Rodgers kept his hands in his pockets for a couple of seconds. The final whistle had just blown on a 5-0 Celtic demolition of Hearts to confirm a sixth-consecutive Scottish title for Celtic – and a first under Rodgers – but there was little conspicuous jubilation from the Irishman.

Handshakes followed and Rodgers then led his players to the 1500 travelling fans inside an otherwise deserted Tynecastle. Long before the end this had become a procession – a sentence that applies to this match as well as the championship – and there was almost an air of anti-climax.

Celtic had re-enforced their domestic superiority via a Scott Sinclair hat-trick. It was 2-0 at half-time and goals from Stuart Armstrong and Patrick Roberts followed after the interval. It was too easy, a formality aided by a Hearts side who lack that basic requirement – heart.

Brendan Rodgers celebrates with his players after the final whistle ( Getty )

For Rodgers this was something new. But for Scottish football the picture bigger than Rodgers is the something old. It is the second day of April.

This was a second Celtic trophy of the season, after the League Cup. There may yet be a third – Celtic face Rangers in the semi-final of the Scottish Cup. That would mean a first Celtic Treble since 2001 under Martin O’Neill.

Rodgers’ team have now won 28 of their 30 league matches. Add seven Cup-ties and they are unbeaten domestically.

And Celtic won here without Moussa Dembele and Leigh Griffiths – responsible for 25 of Celtic’s 76 (before kick-off) league goals this season.

Patrick Roberts celebrates scoring Celtic's fourth goal ( Getty )

Yet after an initial surge by Hearts, Celtic’s missing goalscorers hardly mattered.

It has not been an easy introduction to frontline management for Ian Cathro at Tynecastle. The 30-year-old coach has had just five victories in 17 games and while there was a liveliness to Hearts’ attacks, there was a physical weakness to the defence that would undermine any gameplan no matter how sophisticated.

Craig Gordon was brought into the action three times in the first 20 minutes, making two reasonable but expected saves from Esmael Goncalves. One of those was in the 17th minute; there was a suggestion of home pressure.

Yet within 30 seconds Celtic were up the other end where Callum McGregor somehow squandered a six-yard chance provided by Sinclair.

Esmael Goncalves of Hearts vies with Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon ( Getty )

Nominally Celtic lined up with a back four, but Kieran Tierney was as advanced as Jimmy Johnstone up the left at times so that going forward Rodgers’ team was more like 3-2-4-1.

Small Roberts was the striker, but the 20-year-old on loan from Manchester City has a brain and touch. His passing here again revealed vision and awareness.

It was Roberts who exchanged passes with Sinclair on 24 minutes just inside the Hearts area. There were enough maroon shirts around to prevent Sinclair progressing but as so often during the game, a Celtic player showed greater speed and desire. The consequence for Jack Hamilton in the home goal was devastating as Sinclair lashed a ferocious shot past the keeper.

Any Hearts response was theoretical. Just three minutes later Roberts and Sinclair again combined. This time Roberts released Sinclair behind the home back line with a clever, weighted pass. Sinclair accepted the invitation to run free and then showed enough composure to beat Hamilton with a cool chip.

As a contest it was over or at least it felt so. At half-time Cathro had much work to do, some of his players looked thoroughly dejected as they walked off.

Andraz Struna and Kieran Tierney battle for possession ( Getty )

Fortunately for one of them, Anastasios Avlonitis, his own goal quickly after the re-start was ruled out strangely by the linesman.

But in their next meaningful probe, beginning down the left, Celtic had their third. When the ball was switched swiftly from Tierney on the left, Armstrong was suddenly in a private acre of space 20 yards out. With his right foot Armstrong steered the ball into Hamilton’s left corner.

Like the league itself, this had become a catalogue and seven minutes after Celtic’s third, came their fourth. This was a peach, from Roberts, a deft curling effort that gave Hamilton no chance. But, again, the absence of a real Hearts challenge was glaring.

Some respite followed as the match descended into near silence. When 22 minutes later Krystian Nowak produced a tackle in the box, it was late. Sinclair went down, then got up to drill in a penalty for his hat-trick.

Celtic celebrated with a huddle, which caused some anger in the home dugout. It was a Celtic routine within a Celtic routine.

Hearts (4-4-2): Hamilton; Struna, Avlonitis, Nowak, Sowah; Cowie, Tziolis (Bauben 65) Kitchen, Walker (Martin 65); Johnsen, Goncalves (Beith 71)

Subs not used: Noring, Nicholson, Smith, Currie

Celtic (4-2-3-1): Gordon; Lustig (Gamboa 79) Simunovic, Boyata (Toure 87) Tierney; Armstrong, Brown; Forrest, McGregor, Sinclair; Roberts (Mackay-Steven 79)

Subs not used: Bailly, Bitton, Aitchison, Kouassi

Referee: K. Clancy