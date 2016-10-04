Celtic have handed 13-year-old Karamoko Dembele his debut for their under-20 team.

The under-13s midfielder came on in the 81st minute of Celtic's 3-1 victory over Hearts in the SPFL Development League.

A report on the Celtic website read: "The diminutive playmaker didn't look out of place and played his part in the closing stages."

The schoolboy's skill and talent had previously been flagged up to a wider audience in a series of online video clips.

Meanwhile, skipper Scott Brown has branded former boss Ronny Deila's training sessions "slow" and not hard enough.

Brown is playing some of the best football of his career after a disappointing end to the last campaign, which ended prematurely for the 31-year-old amid hamstring problems.

The retired Scotland international scored the winner against Dundee on Saturday after shining in the 3-3 Champions League draw with Manchester City days earlier.

And the midfielder has credited manager Brendan Rodgers and his staff with playing a major role in his revival in fortunes.

1/22 Craig Gordon: 7 out of 10 Couldn’t do anything about any of the goals but cleared the ball well into the channels and made some important saves.

2/22 Mikael Lustig – 7 out of 10 Couldn’t afford to lose concentration once as City swamped forward.

3/22 Kolo Toure – 8 out of 10 Backs against the wall defending all night with City looking dangerous every time they got near Celtic’s box but was immense.

4/22 Erik Sviatchenko – 7 out of 10 Like Toure he had to chase Aguero all night and did well to keep him quiet in the first half despite all the chaos around him.

5/22 Kieran Tierney – 7 out of 10 Did brilliantly to maraud forward for Celtic’s second and showed a huge amount of desire. The goal may have be taken off him but it didn’t deserve to be.

6/22 Scott Brown – 8 out of 10 A typical Brown performance – full-hearted and left nothing on the pitch as he never stopped running.

7/22 Nir Bitton – 7 out of 10 Did a great job breaking up play and shielding the defence against the ever-moving City forwards.

8/22 James Forrest – 6 out of 10 His clever late run and cushioned volley cross to Dembele set Celtic on their way after only two minutes.

9/22 Tom Rogic – 6 out of 10 Rogic was fantastic in the first half and won the midfield battle against City’s superstars but tired and his influenced waned before he was replaced after 57 minutes.

10/22 Scott Sinclair – 8 out of 10 Looked like a man on a mission in the early stages against his old club but appeared to tire as the game wore on.

11/22 Moussa Dembele – 9 out of 10 Worked tirelessly up front and made up for his mistake for City’s second with two goals of his own.

12/22 Claudio Bravo – 6 out of 10 Look nervous at the start but made a fine stop from Toure after five minutes to stop Celtic going two ahead. Getty Images

13/22 Pablo Zabaleta – 6 out of 10 Exposed for Celtic’s second goal, leaving Tierney in too much space. AFP/Getty Images

14/22 Nicolas Otamendi – 6 out of 10 Strong in the air and did well to keep up with the pace of Dembele and Sinclair. AFP/Getty Images

15/22 Aleksandar Kolarov – 4 out of 10 Not as impressive at centre-half as he has been previously as he struggled with Celtic’s attack. Dreadful air-kick to gift Celtic their third. Getty Images

16/22 Gael Clichy – 6 out of 10 Lost in the pace of the game initially but grew into it as the match progressed. Getty Images

17/22 Fernandinho – 7 out of 10 Did his usual shift of winning the ball and launching attacks. Scored a vital goal to equalise the first time City looked dangerous. AFP/Getty Images

18/22 Ilkay Gundogan – 7 out of 10 Not at the high standard he set in his first Champions League game for City but still came close on a couple of occasions and even rattled the crossbar. AFP/Getty Images

19/22 David Silva – 8 out of 10 He was the main creator with De Bruyne out and his slick passing and movement was a constant threat to Celtic. Getty Images

20/22 Raheem Sterling – 8 out of 10 Continued his amazing start to the season with a beautifully taken goal. Also had the own goal against his name but showed good work-rate just to track back. Getty Images

21/22 Nolito – 7 out of 10 Had a couple of efforts from the left hand side but nothing too threatening until he followed up well to grab City’s third equaliser. Getty Images

22/22 Sergio Aguero – 5 out of 10 An unusually quiet night for Aguero, especially considering there were six goals scored in total at Celtic Park. AFP/Getty Images

Brown told the Evening Times: "I think it all starts going into training. The training has been great, as have the physios and coaches.

"It wasn't always like that last year. It didn't always put a smile on your face when going into training. It was difficult, it was slow, the training itself wasn't hard enough.

"This season, all the lads are enjoying it, they want to work hard. It doesn't matter if it's Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday or Friday; training has been exceptional."