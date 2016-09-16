Rangers midfielder Joey Barton has broken his silence on a training ground bust up which resulted in him being told to stay away from the club by manager Mark Warburton.

Reports emerged over an altercation with teammate Andy Halliday when the players gathered to review Saturday’s humbling at the hands of Old Firm rivals Celtic.

Warburton’s side were hammered 5-1 with Philippe Senderos getting sent off, the club’s heaviest defeat in the fixture since they lost 6-2 in August 2000.

Barton took to Twitter to admit there was an altercation but ‘there were only words involved’ and he had the club’s best interests at heart.

He posted on Thursday night: “Obviously after the Old Firm game on Saturday everybody was hurting and in training on Tuesday there was a full and frank discussion about the result and the reason for our loss.

“I, like everyone else, care deeply about the task at hand, which is to restore Rangers Football Club to the top of Scottish football.

Andy Halliday is the player who Barton clashed with (Getty Images)

“The discussion we had involved some sharp disagreement about the game and some harsh words were said.

“There were only words involved in the disagreement, nothing else. Nevertheless, some of the words used did overstep the mark.

“As someone who communicates directly, I accept that some of the things I said were inappropriate and for that I apologise unreservedly. I cannot, however, apologise for caring deeply about winning and for Rangers to do much better.”

Barton also confirmed he had been told to stay away from the club and that while he didn’t agree with Warburton’s decision, he did respect it.

“The manager felt that my words were inappropriate and asked that I take some time out to reflect on what was said,” the former Newcastle and Manchester City midfielder added.

Joey Barton says Rangers need to start winning games (Getty Images)

“Whilst I don’t feel that this was necessary I fully respect the manager’s decision. I regret what happened and on Monday I will report for training and I will do what it takes to help the team draw a line under it so that we can get back to the task at hand.

“I want Rangers to win. This is all I care about and my overriding intention is to give my all, every day, in order to help Rangers do that.

“I hope this message clarifies the situation and put to bed all the other speculation and nonsense. Rangers need to get back to winning football matches. This is the most important thing for me now. JB.”