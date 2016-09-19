Joey Barton has been suspended by Rangers for three weeks after meeting with manager Mark Warburton on Monday morning, having been told to stay away from the club’s training ground after comments he made to his teammates in the wake of the Old Firm derby defeat.

Rangers were thrashed 5-1 by rivals Celtic in their first encounter since they gained promotion to the Scottish Premiership, and Barton openly questioned members of the first-team squad for their lack of passion and commitment.

His outburst led to a temporary suspension over the weekend, with Barton being left out of Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Ross County, and he was pictured leaving the club’s training complex this morning after being informed that he has been given a three-week suspension by the club.

Asked by Sky Sports News if he remains a Rangers player, Barton replied: “I think so”.

Barton issued a statement on Twitter last week to apologise for his comments and give his side of the story, but he followed that up by giving an unsanctioned interview to Talksport in which he claimed he had nothing to apologise for.

The dispute arose from Barton criticising the players and claiming that Rangers were playing “s*** teams in a s*** league”, according to one source. His teammates, clearly taking offence to his comments, responded by noting they beat Celtic last season without him and also criticised his performance in the Old Firm derby.

When Warburton attempted to intervene, he ended up having his own row with Barton, leading to his suspension that will run into October before he is allowed to return.