Joe Barton has been charged by the Scottish Football Association for an alleged breach of betting rules.

The midfielder is believed to have made 44 match bets between 1 July and 15 September 2016.

Barton has until October 12 to respond to the charge with a hearing set for October 27.

The 34-year-old is also currently serving a suspension after clashing with manager Mark Warburton.

The pair confronted one another following Rangers' defeat in the Old Firm derby last month.

Barton is expected to return to training on Monday 10 October.

The SFA's charge follows last month's investigation into claims that the player had placed bets on Celtic to suffer a heavy defeat by Barcelona in the Champions League.

Brendan Rodgers’ side went on to suffer a 7-0 loss at the Nou Camp.

Two former Rangers players have previously received bans for match betting.

Steve Simonsen missed one game after he was found guilty of betting on a total of 55 games in 2015.

Ian Black missed three matches and received a £7,500 fine for betting on 160 games, including several he played in.

The Scottish Football Association enforces a blanket ban on players, coaches, club officials and referees from betting on football anywhere in the world.