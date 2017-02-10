Mark Warburton has denied that he has resigned as Rangers manager, despite an earlier club statement claiming that they have accepted the resignation of him and his staff.

On Friday evening, Rangers released a lengthy press statement on Twitter claiming that Warburton, assistant David Weir and head of recruitment, Frank McParland were all set to leave the Premiership club.

But shortly after the publication of the statement, a confused Warburton told BBC Scotland he was unaware of the statement. He now claims he is consulting with his legal team.

Rangers, who are second in the Scottish Premiership, next play Greenock Morton in the fifth-round of the Scottish Cup. Warburton had taken a Friday morning training session as normal ahead of the match.

The statement published on the Glasgow Rangers website said that the club had been advised earlier this week that the trio "wished to resign their positions and leave the club on condition that Rangers agreed to waive its rights to substantial compensation".

But a Twitter post appearing to confirm his resignation and linking to that statement was then deleted.