Rangers boss bans players from wearing green boots as they are 'the colour of Celtic'

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha has bought into the culture of the club by banning his players from wearing green football boots because they are “the colour of Celtic”.

The Portuguese is setting about overhauling his current squad after taking over as the club’s permanent manager from Mark Warburton in March.

Rangers are back in training for the new season already having returned to competitive action on Thursday when they began their Europa League campaign by beating Progres Niederkorn.

And Caixinha is adopting a no-nonsense approach for his team this season as he looks to improve on their third-place finish, where they ended 39 points behind Celtic.

Caixinha told the Daily Record: “From today, no one will wear boots of that colour because it is the colour of Celtic.

“The slogan ‘We are the People’ will be stamped on the walls for both our players and opponents to feel the strength of Rangers.

“The Rangers fans are full of hope, the Celtic fans are upbeat and excited and that’s normal because they have won six titles in a row.

“Only once have I been bothered. In the centre of the city, a drunk Celtic fan upset me, but it was nothing.

“The centre of Glasgow is beautiful like the rest of the city.”