St Johnstone duo fined four weeks' wages after fighting each other on the pitch

Richard Foster and Danny Swanson have been fined four weeks' wages by St Johnstone for clashing with each other against Hamilton.

The pair were suspended by the Perth club pending an investigation after being sent off at half-time in last weekend's 1-0 Ladbrokes Premiership defeat at the SuperSeal stadium for an on-field altercation seconds after the interval whistle sounded.

Both were also banned for the 1-0 home win over Hearts at McDiarmid Park on Wednesday night and Saturday's trip to Inverness.

St Johnstone announced the punishment in a statement published on their official website and revealed some of the money from the fines will help pay travel costs for Saints fans for remaining away matches.

The statement read: "St Johnstone FC have completed their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the dismissals of Richard Foster and Danny Swanson at the game v Hamilton Academical FC on 1st April 2017 and have concluded disciplinary hearings for both.

"Richard Foster and Danny Swanson fully accept that they are ambassadors for the club and role models for young fans everywhere.

"They accept that their conduct fell far below that which is required of them as professional football players with St Johnstone FC and that they brought the club into disrepute.

"The sanctions imposed upon them - a fine of four weeks' wages - were the most severe, short of summary dismissal.

"The players have accepted the sanctions without question and they wish to apologise unreservedly to the supporters of the club for their behaviour.

"Both players have expressed a desire for a proportion of the fines to be utilised for free bus travel for supporters to the remaining away matches this season and the club is in full agreement with this request.

"The players will now return to training and playing duties where they can channel their energies into contributing to the continued success of the club."

PA