Toni Duggan scored an 18-minute hat-trick as Manchester City Women beat Bristol City Women - before dedicating it to her grandad who travelled 360 miles to surprise her.

Duggan broke the deadlock just before half-time and then struck twice in 12 minutes at the start of the second half - her second goal coming from the penalty spot - to seal a comfortable victory at Stoke Gifford Stadium.

And England striker Duggan revealed afterwards that her grandad drove all the way from Liverpool to Bristol without telling her and decided to dedicate her match-winning heroics to him.

"When your grandad drives on his own from Liverpool-Bristol to surprise you at a game, you better repay him with a hat-trick! For you pop," she tweeted alongside an image of her celebrating.

The result leaves reigning champions City second in the Super League Spring Series, three points behind leaders Liverpool Ladies but with a game in hand.

City, who made seven changes to the side that beat Reading 3-2 on Sunday, take on Birmingham in their first-ever appearance in the FA Cup final at Wembley this weekend.