AC Milan want to take out of favour Chelsea star Cesc Fabregas to the San Siro as the Spaniard continues to be overlooked by new boss Antonio Conte.

The Serie A side want to bring the former Barcelona and Arsenal man to Italy on loan in January, with Milan set to offer the Blues a £2.5m loan fee.

However, the Sun report that talks have been put on ice for the moment while a Chinese consortium takes over the Rossoneri, which is due to be completed in December.

Milan President Silvio Berlusconi agreed to the sale of the club over the summer, with the new owners set to name former Inter and Juventus chief executive Marco Fassone as the club’s CEO with former Sunderland director of football Massimo Mirabelli as sporting director.

Therefore it will be left to Mirabelli to take up negotiations with the Stamford Bridge side with Fabregas keen to find regular football, having only featured three times for Conte so far this season.

Fabregas joined Chelsea from Barcelona in 2014 and won his maiden Premier League title in his first season at the club, contributing 18 assists under Jose Mourinho.

However he was not exempt from the worst title defence in Premier League history as he only managed five goals and seven assists as the Blues limped to a tenth-place finish.