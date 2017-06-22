  1. Sport
Chelsea transfer news: Juventus will not stand in Alex Sandro's way as club receives 'substantial offer'

'We don't keep anyone against their will,' says Juve director Giuseppe Marotta 

Antonio Conte signed Sandro from Portuguese side Benfica two seasons ago AFP/Getty Images

Juventus say they will not stand in Chelsea target Alex Sandro's way after confirming the club has received a "substantial offer" for the left-back.

The Italian champions rejected a bid, reported to be £58m, for Sandro last week but club president Giuseppe Marotta has hinted that offer has been upped.

"A substantial offer has arrived,” Marotta told Corriere dello Sport.

"We have no intention of selling anyone, but if a player decides to leave, as has happened in previous years, then at the end of the day he has to go."

Judging by Marotta's quotes, however, it appears the Brazilian is yet to make up his mind on a switch to the Premier League.

"We don't keep anyone against their will," Marotta added.

"But at the moment there are no such situations and I hope nobody will leave."

Sandro was signed for Juve by current Chelsea boss Antonio Conte in the summer of 2015.

He has since made 76 appearances over the course of two seasons in which the club have won two Scudetti and finished runners-up in the Champions League.

Juve are also set to be stripped of their other Brazilian full-back Dani Alves after confirming the player would be released from his contract amid interest from Manchester City.

