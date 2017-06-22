Juventus say they will not stand in Chelsea target Alex Sandro's way after confirming the club has received a "substantial offer" for the left-back.

The Italian champions rejected a bid, reported to be £58m, for Sandro last week but club president Giuseppe Marotta has hinted that offer has been upped.

"A substantial offer has arrived,” Marotta told Corriere dello Sport.

How Chelsea could line up next season







11 show all How Chelsea could line up next season



















1/11 Thibaut Courtois Getty

2/11 Virgil van Dijk Getty

3/11 David Luiz Getty

4/11 Gary Cahill Getty

5/11 Victor Moses Getty

6/11 Marcos Alonso Getty

7/11 N'Golo Kante Getty

8/11 Tiemoué Bakayoko Getty

9/11 Riyad Mahrez Getty

10/11 Eden Hazard Getty

11/11 Romelu Lukaku Getty

"We have no intention of selling anyone, but if a player decides to leave, as has happened in previous years, then at the end of the day he has to go."

Judging by Marotta's quotes, however, it appears the Brazilian is yet to make up his mind on a switch to the Premier League.

"We don't keep anyone against their will," Marotta added.

"But at the moment there are no such situations and I hope nobody will leave."

Sandro was signed for Juve by current Chelsea boss Antonio Conte in the summer of 2015.

He has since made 76 appearances over the course of two seasons in which the club have won two Scudetti and finished runners-up in the Champions League.

Juve are also set to be stripped of their other Brazilian full-back Dani Alves after confirming the player would be released from his contract amid interest from Manchester City.