Alexandre Lacazette is at Arsenal's training ground to undergo medical tests and finalise his move to the Premier League.

The France international will seal his move for a club-record transfer fee that could top out at £52m.

Tests at London Colney will dictate whether the club feels Lacazette is fit enough to go on Arsenal's pre-season tour or Asia and Oceania, and an announcement on the 26-year-old striker's transfer could happen as soon as Tuesday evening.

Lyon are finally letting the forward leave after years of rebuffing interest in their prize asset, but this summer they have also sold midfielders Corentin Tolisso to Bayern Munich and Maxime Gonalons to Napoli as they begin a rebuild.

Indeed, Lacazette was earmarked as a player that could raise the club the most money this summer but it was thought he would join Atletico Madrid.

Diego Simeone had convinced the France international that Atleti would be the best place for him to sign and, pending the overturning of their Fifa transfer ban, the assumption was that Lacazette would move to the Spanish capital.

But the Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld the ban and sent Atletico's summer plans into chaos, in turn benefiting Arsenal, who will shortly confirm the arrival of a top-class centre-forward.