Alexandre Lacazette signs for Arsenal on long-term deal

Alexandre Lacazette has completed his move to Arsenal from Ligue 1 side Lyon, the Premier League club have announced, joining the north Londoners on a long-term deal for a currently undisclosed fee.

The Frenchman underwent his medical on Tuesday and was unveiled as an Arsenal player on Wednesday afternoon.

Arsenal's initial approaches for Lacazette fell short of Lyon’s asking price and were rejected by the French side.

But after lengthy negotiations a transfer fee believed to be in the region of £52m, as quoted by Lyon in the wake of the deal, was settled upon by the two clubs.

How could Arsenal line up next season?







12 show all How could Arsenal line up next season?





















1/12 How could Arsenal line up next season? How could Arsenal line up next season? Getty

2/12 GK: Petr Cech Cech may have been dropped for the FA Cup final, but the experienced shot-stopper is unlikely to lose his Premier League place anytime soon. The goalkeeper will turn 36 next season and yet he remains one of Arsenal’s best players. Getty Images

3/12 WB: Hector Bellerin Struggled for form towards the end of last season but still one of the best full-backs in the country. Offers pace and power down the wing. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

4/12 CB: Shkodran Mustafi The German defender enjoyed a solid debut campaign in English football, making 37 appearances in all competitions for the club. Still only 25 and will improve next season, with a year of English football already under his belt. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

5/12 CB: Laurent Koscielny His poor discipline cost Arsenal in a couple of vital games, but he remains an important, influential player. There have been rumours Marseille have made Koscielny their top transfer target this summer, but it is highly unlikely Arsenal will sell. Getty Images

6/12 CB: Rob Holding After impressing with his maturity and composure in a back-three last season, there's every chance Arsene Wenger could place his faith in the youngster once again for the new campaign. AFP/Getty Images

7/12 WB: Sead Kolasinac Arsenal’s first signing of the summer. A versatile 23-year-old defender, Kolasinac plays predominantly at left-back but expect Wenger to have him push on. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

8/12 CDM: Granit Xhaka Attracted a lot of criticism for his displays last season, but grew in confidence throughout the campaign and has the talent to become a vital player for Arsenal over the coming seasons. A superb distributor of the ball. Getty Images

9/12 CM: Santi Cazorla One of Arsenal's most technically-gifted players and the glue that keeps the side's midfield together. Doubts over his fitness and whether he's got another season left in him, but should he be firing on all cylinders Wenger will want to make full use of him. Getty Images

10/12 LCM: Mesut Ozil Still negotiating a contract extension with the club. His performance levels dipped alarmingly last season, but when he is in form, he remains one of the finest passers of the ball in the world. Getty Images

11/12 RCM: Riyad Mahrez Mahrez recently announced his intentions to leave Leicester this summer and Wenger refused to rule out a move for the Premier League champion. Mahrez would bring real flair to Arsenal's side, as well as the ability to make something out of nothing. Getty Images

12/12 CF: Alexandre Lacazette The instinctive centre-forward that Arsenal have longed for ever since RVP's departure. Industrious and physical, he'd bring a tough edge to Arsenal's front line. Getty

The 26-year-old told Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas earlier this summer that he wanted to leave the club and was subsequently linked to Atletico Madrid.

But Atletico’s failure to overturn their transfer ban opened the door for Arsenal to make a move on a player they have been targeting for two years now.

Manager Arsène Wenger described Lacazette as a "great addition" for the club who "will help us challenge at the top level" next season.

“We are very happy to have Alexandre join our group," he said. "He has shown over a number of years that he can score goals and that he is a very efficient finisher.

"As well, he has very interesting technical qualities and a strong character.

"So he is a guy who is a great addition for us, and someone who will help us challenge at the top level this season.”

Lacazette, who made his senior professional debut at Lyon seven years ago, will now travel with Arsenal to Sydney this weekend as the club's pre-season programme gets under way.

Lacazette joins Arsenal on an undisclosed fee (Getty)

He is expected to make his home debut in the Emirates Cup on 29 or 30 July.

The Frenchman is Wenger's second signing of the summer, following Sead Kolasinac who joined the club on a free transfer last month.