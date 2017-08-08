Alexis Sanchez should see out his Arsenal contract with "dignity and respect" according to former Gunners favourite Martin Keown.

With only a year remaining on his current deal Arsenal risk losing the Chilean for nothing next season but despite that Arsene Wenger has remained adamant that his star man will not be sold.

Concerns were raised when he posted a message of social media shortly before pre-season training declaring himself 'sick' but Keown does not expect commitment to be an issue and backs him to remain professional throughout.

How could Arsenal line up next season?







12 show all How could Arsenal line up next season?





















1/12 How could Arsenal line up next season? How could Arsenal line up next season? Getty

2/12 GK: Petr Cech Cech may have been dropped for the FA Cup final, but the experienced shot-stopper is unlikely to lose his Premier League place anytime soon. The goalkeeper will turn 36 next season and yet he remains one of Arsenal’s best players. Getty

3/12 WB: Hector Bellerin Struggled for form towards the end of last season but still one of the best full-backs in the country. Offers pace and power down the wing. Getty

4/12 CB: Shkodran Mustafi The German defender enjoyed a solid debut campaign in English football, making 37 appearances in all competitions for the club. Still only 25 and will improve next season, with a year of English football already under his belt. Getty

5/12 CB: Laurent Koscielny His poor discipline cost Arsenal in a couple of vital games, but he remains an important, influential player. There have been rumours Marseille have made Koscielny their top transfer target this summer, but it is highly unlikely Arsenal will sell. Getty

6/12 CB: Rob Holding After impressing with his maturity and composure in a back-three last season, there's every chance Arsene Wenger could place his faith in the youngster once again for the new campaign. Getty

7/12 WB: Sead Kolasinac Arsenal’s first signing of the summer. A versatile 23-year-old defender, Kolasinac plays predominantly at left-back but expect Wenger to have him push on. Getty

8/12 CDM: Granit Xhaka Attracted a lot of criticism for his displays last season, but grew in confidence throughout the campaign and has the talent to become a vital player for Arsenal over the coming seasons. A superb distributor of the ball. Getty

9/12 CM: Santi Cazorla One of Arsenal's most technically-gifted players and the glue that keeps the side's midfield together. Doubts over his fitness and whether he's got another season left in him, but should he be firing on all cylinders Wenger will want to make full use of him. Getty

10/12 LCM: Mesut Ozil Still negotiating a contract extension with the club. His performance levels dipped alarmingly last season, but when he is in form, he remains one of the finest passers of the ball in the world. Getty

11/12 RCM: Riyad Mahrez Mahrez recently announced his intentions to leave Leicester this summer and Wenger refused to rule out a move for the Premier League champion. Mahrez would bring real flair to Arsenal's side, as well as the ability to make something out of nothing. Getty

12/12 CF: Alexandre Lacazette The instinctive centre-forward that Arsenal have longed for ever since Robin van Persie's departure. Industrious and physical, he'll bring a tough edge to Arsenal's front line. Getty

"I don't think Sanchez is the kind of player to shut up shop," he said at the FA and McDonald's Community Awards. "Wenger will be relying on the fact he's someone who loves playing football and giving his all. They can work something out because he's certainly made his mark at the club and been successful, so if he's going to go he should do it in a dignified way.

"He signed a contract in good faith and - while he could probably move and earn a lot more money at another club - sometimes it's about carrying on with dignity and respect and finishing the job. That's what he should do at Arsenal.

"Wenger is probably hoping he can somehow win the Premier League and keep Sanchez, meet his needs from a trophy point of view and find some way to match his contract demands - but I don't see that happening."

Wenger has strengthened his squad since finishing fifth last term, adding Alexandre Lacazette up front and Sead Kolasinac at the back, but there has also been an intriguing backroom appointment.

Wenger has backed Sanchez to remain professional (Arsenal FC)



Jens Lehmann, the club's former goalkeeper, has returned as first-team coach and Keown, who briefly shared a dressing room with the German, believes he has plenty to offer the current generation.

"Jens is probably the only person I've met in football who is more intense than me," he added. "There's a steeliness about him, a determination and a real professionalism. He's a winner. When he first arrived he picked up the mentality of the dressing room so quickly, the way we did things at Arsenal.

Arsenal vs Chelsea, Community Shield - player ratings







23 show all Arsenal vs Chelsea, Community Shield - player ratings











































1/23 Arsenal vs Chelsea player ratings Who impressed and who faltered at Wembley? Getty

2/23 Petr Cech - 7 out of 10 His usual assured self at the back. Was quick off his line in the first half to clear a Chelsea through ball on the edge of the box. Let down by his Arsenal defence for Chelsea's goal but a hero in the shootout. Getty

3/23 Rob Holding - 6 An assured first half performance but failed to properly read the situation for Moses' goal. Should have done better. Getty

4/23 Per Mertesacker - N/A His game was cut short after taking a blow to the head that forced him into an early substitution. Getty

5/23 Nacho Monreal - 6 Adjusted well to loss of Mertesacker at the back. Held his position and coped under pressure. Nothing remarkable, though. Getty

6/23 Hector Bellerin - 6 Enjoyed more influence down the flank than his counterpart on the other wing. Got forward into the right positions and produced a number of challenging deliveries. Getty

7/23 Mohamed Elneny - 6 Chanced his luck with a few wild shots on goal that failed to come to fruition. Worked hard in the middle. Solid performance all round. Getty

8/23 Granit Xhaka - 7 It was his failed clearance which handed Chelsea their opener but he made up for it as the game advanced. He came close with a stinging shot from outside of the box and provided the delivery for Kolasinac's header. MOTM. Getty

9/23 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 5 Oxlade-Chamberlain continues to look out of place at left-back, despite Wenger's hopes that he'll be able to make a wing-back out of the player. As such, the Ox once again lacked confidence and that special spark that stopped him from having any real major say on the game - even when he was pushed on higher up the pitch after Mertesacker's injury. Getty

10/23 Alex Iwobi - 7 Enjoyed a notable surge forward at the end of the first half with an explosive burst of pace before showing some neat footwork to keep the attack alive after running into danger. Spirited and lively performance in all. Getty

11/23 Danny Welbeck - 7 Put in an industrious performance for Arsenal. Tireless in his harrying of Chelsea’s back line and willing to drop back deep for his team mates. Linked up well with Lacazette, too, which certainly bodes well for the coming season. Getty

12/23 Alexandre Lacazette - 6 An encouraging game for the Frenchman. Was certainly more effective in the first half, when he hit the post with a curled effort from the centre of the box. Could strike up a nice partnership with Welbeck. Getty

13/23 Thibaut Courtois – 5 Made some good saves although looked a little bit wobbly underneath the high ball. But why oh why did he step forward to take a penalty?! Getty Images,

14/23 Cesar Azpilicueta – 6 Struggled against the direct running of Iwobi. Not one of his better games, all in all. AFP/Getty Images

15/23 David Luiz – 7 An enigmatic performance from the Brazilian, who impressed with a couple of bits of outrageous skill. Getty Images

16/23 Gary Cahill – 7 Dominant in the air and played out well from the back when required. Getty Images

17/23 Victor Moses – 7 Opened the scoring with a well-taken goal at the start of the second-half. Getty Images for ICC

18/23 Cesc Fabregas – 7 Calm and composed in the middle of the park. His passing was impressive throughout. Bongarts/Getty Images

19/23 N’Golo Kante – 7 A typically tidy performance. His pass success rate did not dip below 90% all match and he made several good tackles. AFP/Getty Images

20/23 Marcos Alonso – 6 Not one of the Spaniard’s better games. But on the plus side he does have a superb new lid. Bongarts/Getty Images

21/23 Willian – 6 Not his best performance, and was booked half-way through the first-half for simulation. AFP/Getty Images

22/23 Pedro – 7 Chelsea’s brightest player in the first-half by a considerable distance and equally effective in the second. But was sent off late on for a dangerous tackle. Getty Images

23/23 Michy Batshuayi – 6 Had a couple of shots, one of which was well saved by Cech. He’s improving – but he’s no Diego Costa. AFP/Getty Images

"It doesn't surprise me that Arsene has reached out to him, they're not dissimilar in terms of outlook and Wenger may have seen something of himself in Jens."

:: Martin Keown was speaking at the 2017 FA & McDonald's Community Awards, celebrating 15 Years of Grassroots football. Find out more: http://www.mcdonalds.co.uk/grassroots