Alexis Sanchez has not been distracted by the uncertainty surrounding his Arsenal future, according to Chile coach Juan Antonio Pizzi.

Sanchez, who is currently on international duty with his national team at the Confederations Cup in Russia, has one year remaining on his contract with the north London club and is yet to indicate whether he will sign an extension.

The 28-year-old has been consistently linked with European football’s elite, and the likes of Manchester City and Bayern Munich are thought to be monitoring his situation, but Pizzi believes such speculation is not troubling Chile’s talisman.

1/12 How could Arsenal line up next season? How could Arsenal line up next season? Getty

2/12 GK: Petr Cech Cech may have been dropped for the FA Cup final, but the experienced shot-stopper is unlikely to lose his Premier League place anytime soon. The goalkeeper will turn 36 next season and yet he remains one of Arsenal’s best players. Getty Images

3/12 DR: Hector Bellerin “This type of news about Barcelona is something which makes me happy,” Hector Bellerin said about rumours linking him with a return to his former club. Arsenal supporters presumably weren’t so pleased. He remains unlikely to leave given his place in Arsenal’s first-team. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

4/12 DC: Shkodran Mustafi The German defender enjoyed a solid debut campaign in English football, making 37 appearances in all competitions for the club. Still only 25 and will improve next season, with a year of English football already under his belt. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

5/12 DC: Laurent Koscielny His poor discipline cost Arsenal in a couple of vital games, but he remains an important, influential player. There have been rumours Marseille have made Koscielny their top transfer target this summer, but it is highly unlikely Arsenal will sell. Getty Images

6/12 LB: Sead Kolasinac Arsenal’s first signing of the summer. A versatile 23-year-old defender, Kolasinac plays predominantly at left-back but is also confident in more central positions, giving Wenger the license to switch to a 3-4-2-1 where necessary. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

7/12 CM: Granit Xhaka Attracted a lot of criticism for his displays last season, but grew in confidence throughout the campaign and has the talent to become a vital player for Arsenal over the coming seasons. A superb distributor of the ball. Getty Images

8/12 CM: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Will Arsenal be able to keep hold of him? Has courted interest from Liverpool and has also expressed his frustration at not being played in the middle by Arsene Wenger – so if he is to line up for the club next season, it might have to be in a central position. Getty

9/12 RW: Riyad Mahrez Mahrez recently announced his intentions to leave Leicester this summer and Wenger refused to rule out a move for the Premier League champion. Should Wenger revert back to his tried and tested 4-2-3-1, Mahrez would form a key component of a formidable front three. Getty Images

10/12 CAM: Mesut Ozil Still negotiating a contract extension with the club. His performance levels dipped alarmingly last season, but when he is in form, he remains one of the finest passers of the ball in the world. Getty Images

11/12 LW: Alexis Sanchez Along with Oxlade-Chamberlain and Ozil, question marks also hang over the future of Alexis Sanchez. The Chile international is surely the player Wenger would most like to keep. Scored 30 goals last season – his best ever goal return – and has been attracting admiring glances from PSG. Getty Images

12/12 CF: Kylian Mbappe All the talk is that Arsenal are lining up a staggering world-record big of £121.8m for the Monaco whizz-kid. Should he join, the teenager will lead the line for Arsenal, possibly leading to the exit of his compatriot Olivier Giroud. AFP/Getty Images

“We think Sanchez is very positive. He's giving his best, like everybody else. We think he's very happy," Pizzi said ahead of Chile’s semi-final against Portugal on Wednesday.

“I think everybody would like to be in a similar situation because the best clubs in the world would like to have him, although he is already playing for a great club.

“He's a very responsible person and he knows what he has to do. But right now, he is very comfortable and committed to the national team.”

Marcelo Diaz, the Celta Vigo and Chile midfielder, echoed Pizzi’s sentiments by suggesting that doubts over Sanchez’s future are actually helping his international team-mate to 'grow'.

“I've said this a lot. Having Alexis on our team is amazing. He's played so well for so many years. He has so many qualities,” he said.

“I hope and think he will be able to keep developing and I think his personal situation will help him grow. It will be positive to Chile as we'll have a stronger player when we attack.”

Sanchez scored 30 goals in 51 appearances for Arsenal last season but could not help Arsène Wenger’s men secure a top-four Premier League finish and qualification for the Champions League.