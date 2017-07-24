It’s a situation that’s oh so familiar for Arsene Wenger but, far from that giving him the steady experience to weather the pressure, that past has arguably only increased that pressure. That is because the stark reality is that any time that the Arsenal manager has faced a situation like Manchester City’s interest in Alexis Sanchez he has always buckled. He has always caved.

It happened with Patrick Vieira, it happened with Thierry Henry, Emmanuel Adebayor, Samir Nasri, Cesc Fabregas and Robin van Persie and it is precisely why some close to the situation have more breezily been talking as if the same will happen again; that Wenger will eventually buckle again.

In each of those eventual sales, Wenger was as publicly resolute about refusing to let the player leave as he is now, insisting they just wouldn’t go.

That may have of course been a necessary negotiation stance for Arsenal at a time when things were financially tight after the stadium move but it also reflects the greater frustration for Wenger right now. Given how the club has grown since the sale of Van Persie in 2012 and financially moved on a level, these scenarios were supposed to be a thing of the past.

Instead, the Sanchez case only sharpens the still-bubbling debate over Wenger should now be part of the past; whether he should have taken the decision to leave after winning the FA Cup. The 67-year-old is a hugely proud man who is determined to prove such calls wrong, and obviously believes he can re-establish Arsenal as a title-challenging force again, but selling Sanchez would greatly diminish that - let alone the vibe around the Emirates.

It is why this decision takes on an even deeper dimension for Wenger than all the others, why it feels even more significant, more important - why whether he caves could be key to how his last contract goes.

Wenger says he is confident Sanchez will remain an Arsenal player ( Getty )

One of the reasons that previous big sales were so frustrating was because of the feeling that they always seemed to delay Arsenal’s future, always affected a young project just as it was taking off but then the very fact they were young and Wenger was so committed to that plan meant that there was always time; always a chance to build again.

That will not quite be the case this time if this deal is to be Wenger’s last contract, although that is by no means certain. It’s just the footing of the club oddly isn’t as certain either: they have more disposable money than ever before, but so do their rivals, meaning that for the first time since Wenger joined they are no longer a certain Champions League club.

That feeds into the reality that there were always more justifications for sales in the past, more reasons beyond the potential negative effects of a want-away player staying. Henry was, for example, possibly becoming too dominant in the team; Wenger had doubts about Nasri; Van Persie was hitting 30; Fabregas was desperate to go home to Barcelona.

1/12 How could Arsenal line up next season? How could Arsenal line up next season? Getty

2/12 GK: Petr Cech Cech may have been dropped for the FA Cup final, but the experienced shot-stopper is unlikely to lose his Premier League place anytime soon. The goalkeeper will turn 36 next season and yet he remains one of Arsenal’s best players. Getty Images

3/12 WB: Hector Bellerin Struggled for form towards the end of last season but still one of the best full-backs in the country. Offers pace and power down the wing. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

4/12 CB: Shkodran Mustafi The German defender enjoyed a solid debut campaign in English football, making 37 appearances in all competitions for the club. Still only 25 and will improve next season, with a year of English football already under his belt. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

5/12 CB: Laurent Koscielny His poor discipline cost Arsenal in a couple of vital games, but he remains an important, influential player. There have been rumours Marseille have made Koscielny their top transfer target this summer, but it is highly unlikely Arsenal will sell. Getty Images

6/12 CB: Rob Holding After impressing with his maturity and composure in a back-three last season, there's every chance Arsene Wenger could place his faith in the youngster once again for the new campaign. AFP/Getty Images

7/12 WB: Sead Kolasinac Arsenal’s first signing of the summer. A versatile 23-year-old defender, Kolasinac plays predominantly at left-back but expect Wenger to have him push on. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

8/12 CDM: Granit Xhaka Attracted a lot of criticism for his displays last season, but grew in confidence throughout the campaign and has the talent to become a vital player for Arsenal over the coming seasons. A superb distributor of the ball. Getty Images

9/12 CM: Santi Cazorla One of Arsenal's most technically-gifted players and the glue that keeps the side's midfield together. Doubts over his fitness and whether he's got another season left in him, but should he be firing on all cylinders Wenger will want to make full use of him. Getty Images

10/12 LCM: Mesut Ozil Still negotiating a contract extension with the club. His performance levels dipped alarmingly last season, but when he is in form, he remains one of the finest passers of the ball in the world. Getty Images

11/12 RCM: Riyad Mahrez Mahrez recently announced his intentions to leave Leicester this summer and Wenger refused to rule out a move for the Premier League champion. Mahrez would bring real flair to Arsenal's side, as well as the ability to make something out of nothing. Getty Images

12/12 CF: Alexandre Lacazette The instinctive centre-forward that Arsenal have longed for ever since RVP's departure. Industrious and physical, he'd bring a tough edge to Arsenal's front line. Getty

The only similar factor at play here is that Sanchez will himself turn 29 in December, but there is something else. When asked exactly why Wenger has given in before, some close to the transfers have even argued that the French manager can’t help ultimately “empathising” with the players, and can’t quite bring himself to keep them against their will when it comes right down to it.

Whether that it is fanciful or not, it would be in-keeping with the occasionally self-defeating purism we have seen throughout the Arsenal manager’s career; that refusal to compromise on seemingly core almost-moral football principles.

He just needs to refuse to compromise now in a different way. He needs to take a decision for himself. He needs to keep what could be his last team-group fully firing, to get back into the Champions League, so they can more easily replace Sanchez next season.

He is also very conscious of the actual economic factors surrounding all of this, and how it could be worth much more to keep the Chilean for another season than sell him for up to £80m now.

It’s then up to City to change that, to offer the kind of money that changes those economic factors.

Would Wenger cave then? It’s hard to say, but will say so much about what is to come - as well as those same decisions in the past.