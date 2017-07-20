Alvaro Morata reveals why he's moving to Chelsea and what he thinks about new boss Antonio Conte

Alvaro Morata is set to complete his move to Chelsea this week after the Premier League champions agreed a fee with Real Madrid to sign the Spanish striker.

The 24-year-old returned to Madrid last summer after two successful seasons in Serie A but struggled to nail down a first team place ahead of Karim Benzema at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Nevertheless, Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has decided to spend a reported £60m on the player he signed for Juventus in 2014.

How Chelsea could line up next season







11 show all How Chelsea could line up next season



















1/11 GK: Thibaut Courtois Getty

2/11 CB: Antonio Rudiger Getty

3/11 CB: David Luiz Getty

4/11 CB: Gary Cahill Getty

5/11 RWB: Victor Moses Getty

6/11 LWB: Marcos Alonso Getty

7/11 CM: N'Golo Kante Getty

8/11 CM: Tiemoué Bakayoko Getty

9/11 RW: Pedro AFP/Getty Images

10/11 LW: Eden Hazard Getty

11/11 ST: Alvaro Morata Getty

Conte never actually spent time coaching Morata as he quickly took the reins of the Italian national team that summer but the striker says the manager's continued faith in his services was one of the main reasons he opted to join Chelsea.

"I'm going to the team managed by the coach who has placed the most faith in me, and that's great for me," Morata told AS this week.

An interview with the Guardian in April also hinted at Morata's ambitions to link up with Conte at Stamford Bridge, revealing that the Italian had once again tried to sign him last summer.

“I feel indebted to him because he’s the coach that most trusted in me, most wanted me, who made me feel I could perform at the highest level," Morata said.

"And yet I’ve never had the fortune to actually work with him. I’m sure sooner or later I will."

Morata also paid tribute to Real Madrid, manager Zinedine Zidane and the club's fans after it was announced a fee had been agreed with Chelsea.

"I am very happy, God willing, tomorrow I will be at Chelsea, a club that has always wanted me," he told Marca.

"I'm not disappointed about anything, I've won four titles here [with Real Madrid], but now I only think of putting on the Chelsea shirt.

"I want to grow up, if I didn't I wouldn't have left. I'd like to thank Zidane and wish him luck for the upcoming season.

"Thanks to all the Madridistas who supported me. I will always wish Madrid the best."