Andy Robertson completes move to Liverpool from Hull for £8m

Liverpool have completed the signing of Scotland left-back Andy Robertson from Hull.

Robertson spent three seasons with the Tigers following his arrival from Dundee United, and joins the Reds on a long-term contract.

The fee is undisclosed but is thought to be worth around £8million to the Sky Bet Championship club.

Robertson, who will wear the number 26 at Anfield, has won 15 caps for his country and scored his only international goal in a 3-1 friendly defeat by Roy Hodgson's England in 2014.

He joins Mohamed Salah and Dominic Solanke as summer additions to Jurgen Klopp's squad.

Left-back has long been an area of concern for the Reds and former England midfielder James Milner spent much of the season in the position after Alberto Moreno failed to convince.

How could Liverpool line up next season?







12 show all How could Liverpool line up next season?





















1/12 How could Liverpool line up at the beginning of the new season? Who is Jürgen Klopp looking to bring in this summer and how might those transfer targets fit into his first-choice starting line-up? Getty

2/12 GK: Simon Mignolet Liverpool were linked with Joe Hart for much of last season, but in April Jurgen Klopp ruled out signing the England international by insisting he was happy with his current goalkeeping options. “There was never any doubt that Simon is a top keeper,” the German said of Mignolet recently. Getty

3/12 RB: Nathanial Clyne A first-team regular for the last two seasons now. Could arguably do better when in advanced positions and when Liverpool are chasing a game, but Klopp is unlikely to sign another right-back considering there are other areas of the team that need strengthening first. Getty

4/12 CB: Virgil van Dijk Could Liverpool still pull this off? After being forced into an embarrassing climbdown amid 'tapping up' allegations earlier this summer, it seems unlikely. Yet if those reports were to be believed, Van Dijk wanted the move to Anfield. Klopp is still a fan and the club have been slow to move on to other defensive targets. Getty

5/12 CB: Joel Matip Has been a success since signing from Schalke on a free transfer at the beginning of last season. With a season of Premier League football now under his belt, he’s guaranteed to get even better next season. Getty

6/12 LB: Andrew Robertson With Ryan Sessegnon signing renewed terms at Fulham and Benjamin Mendy out of Liverpool's price range, they may turn to Hull City's Andrew Robertson. The Scotland left-back quietly impressed during his two years in the Premier League, despite both ending in relegation, but is he really Champions League level? If not, James Milner may return to the role. Getty

7/12 DM: Jordan Henderson Proved that he can be effective sitting deep in a midfield trio but his fitness is a major concern. Missed much of the second-half of the season with his persistent foot problem. Getty

8/12 CM: Naby Keita The 29-year-old signed a new £25m four-year contract in February, with Klopp telling journalists that Lallana was “a very important player for us – a player I trust in the dressing room.” He enjoyed a fine 2016/17 season and has developed into one of the club’s most important players. Jordan Henderson is Liverpool’s club captain, but after two injury-plagued seasons, the rumour is that Klopp could look to replace him with RB Leipzig’s box to box midfielder Keita. The Guinea international has been a revelation in the Bundesliga this season and knows where the goal is despite playing as a defensive midfielder, having scored 8 league goals last term. Getty

9/12 CM: Philippe Coutinho The Brazilian was not at his best last season, but is still one of the Premier League’s most talented players when he is in-form and injury free. Getty

10/12 LW: Sadio Mane One of the signings of the season last year, and Liverpool’s form nose-dived alarmingly when he picked up his season-ending injury against Everton. Scored 13 goals in the league for Liverpool and was named the Players’ Player and Fans Player at the end of season awards. Getty

11/12 RW: Mohamed Salah Liverpool would have some truly frightening pace at their disposal if they lined up with Mane on one flank and ex-Chelsea winger Salah on the other. The Egyptian wasn’t given a fair crack of things at Chelsea but is still only 24-years-old and was one of Roma’s best players last season, scoring 19 goals over the season. Getty

12/12 ST: Roberto Firmino One of Klopp's favourite players, Firmino is likely to lead the line once again come the start of the season. Linked up superbly with Mané and Coutinho last term, though will hope to improve on his scoring return of 12 in 41 appearances. Getty

Burnley made the early running for Robertson after Hull's relegation from the Premier League but no deal was forthcoming, opening the door for Klopp;

The 23-year-old told the Liverpool club website: "It feels a wee bit surreal just now. Obviously I'm delighted. There's been a lot of speculation over the last couple of weeks but I'm glad that the deal's finally been done and I'm a Liverpool player.

"My family are proud of what I've achieved so far and they're all over the moon with the move, as well as me of course. We're all just looking forward to being part of the Liverpool family now.

"There's not many, if any, more special clubs than Liverpool. When you grow up as a kid you dream of playing with big clubs such as Liverpool and to make that a reality is a dream come true for me.

"I just want to prove to people that I can do it at this level, and hopefully I manage to do that this season and go on to do good things for this club."

Robertson joins Salah and Solanke as summer additions to Klopp's squad ( Getty )

Announcing his departure, Hull said: "The 23-year-old full-back left the Tigers' Portuguese training camp earlier this week to undergo a medical and finalise terms with the Merseyside club.

"Robertson arrived at the KCOM Stadium from Dundee United in July 2014 and went on to make 116 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring five goals.

"Everybody at the club would like to thank Andy for his efforts in a black and amber shirt, and wish him well for the future."

Robertson spent three seasons with Hull following his arrival from Dundee United ( Getty )

Midfielder Kevin Stewart has moved in the opposite direction on a three-year deal.

The former Tottenham player made 20 appearances for Liverpool, including 11 in the Premier League, and has played for Crewe, Cheltenham, Burton and Swindon on loan.

Having flown to Portugal for his medical, Stewart could make his first Hull appearance in Saturday's friendly against Benfica.

Stewart told the Hull website: "I'm delighted to sign for the club, I can't wait to get started and get my boots on.

"It's an exciting move for me and I'm looking forward to the challenge ahead."