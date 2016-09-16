Antoine Griezmann has revealed the only time he will consider leaving Atletico Madrid is if manager Diego Simeone quits the club.

The Frenchman starred at Euro 2016 as he scored six goals on the way to winning the Golden Boot and the Player of the Tournament award.

He has been linked with moves to the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester United and Chelsea in recent transfer windows and, after losing in the Champions League final for the second time in three years, it was speculated he would finally leave Atletico this summer.

It was thought Simeone would also leave this summer, with Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea leading the chase for his signature, but both he and Griezmann opted to fight on for another season and the Best Player in Europe award runner-up said he decision was based on his manager’s.

“The only doubt (I would have about staying at Atletico Madrid) would be if Simeone leaves for PSG or wherever,” he told French media.

“I called him before extending my contract and he confirmed to me that he was staying. I can learn a lot from him.”

Only two weeks after the disappointment of losing the final of Euro 2016 on home soil, Griezmann committed his long-term future to Atletico by signing a contract extension to keep him in the Spanish capital until 2021.

Griezmann is reportedly settled in Spain and does not wish to leave Madrid (Getty)

Despite that new contract, Griezmann has taken the decision to leave his current agent and represent himself with his father Alain and mentor Eric Olhats advising him.

“From now I’m going to operate without an agent,” he told French newspaper L’Equipe.

“But I will always have the advice of my father and also my mentor, Eric Olhats.”