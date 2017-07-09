Chelsea have completed the signing of Antonio Rudiger from Roma on a five-year deal.
The 24-year-old joins from the Serie A side in a deal believed to be worth in the region of £34million as the club's second summer signing.
The German international, who will wear No.2, is delighted to have made the move to the Premier League champions.
How Chelsea could line up next season
-
1/11 GK: Thibaut Courtois
Getty
-
2/11 CB: Antonio Rudiger
Antonio Rudiger made 37 appearances for Roma last season.
Getty
-
3/11 CB: David Luiz
Getty
-
4/11 CB: Gary Cahill
Getty
-
5/11 RWB: Victor Moses
Getty
-
6/11 LWB: Marcos Alonso
Getty
-
7/11 CM: N'Golo Kante
Getty
-
8/11 CM: Tiemoué Bakayoko
Getty
-
9/11 RW: Riyad Mahrez
Getty
-
10/11 LW: Eden Hazard
Getty
-
11/11 ST: Alvaro Morata
Morata has been left in a spot of limbo after the Lukaku revelations
Getty
"It’s a great feeling because not every player has the opportunity to join a huge club like this," he told the club's official website. "I am looking forward to meeting up with my new team-mates and I’m very proud to officially become a Chelsea player."
Rudiger represents a positive move for the Blues after a difficult summer in the transfer market so far.
Manchester United beat them to top striker target Romelu Lukaku while Juventus continue to play hardball over a fee for defender Alex Sandro.
But Rudiger's arrival, alongside Willy Caballero - a free transfer arrival following his release by Manchester City - should lighten manager Antonio Conte's mood.
Monaco's Tiemoue Bakayoko is expected to be the next man through the door in a move that should allow Nemanja Matic to move to United in a deal worth up to £40m.
