Antonio Valencia will remain at Manchester United until 2018 after the club triggered a one-year extension clause in his contract.

The 31-year-old has become a key player at Old Trafford since joining from Wigan in 2009, making 271 appearances, scoring 21 goals and winning six trophies.

Valencia, previously a winger, has established himself as Jose Mourinho's first-choice right-back and has now been rewarded with an extended stay at United.

A statement from the club read: "Manchester United have confirmed a clause has been triggered to extend Antonio Valencia's contract by one year, keeping the experienced Ecuadorian at Old Trafford until at least June 2018."

United last week announced they had triggered the extension clause in midfielder Marouane Fellaini's contract.

Valencia has made 23 appearances for United this term under Mourinho, who attempted to take him to Real Madrid during his time in Spain.

"I tried to sign Antonio a number of years ago, when I was at Madrid," Mourinho told MUTV in November.

"Even though he was not playing right-back at the time, I thought he could be phenomenal in that position. As it was, United told me 'no chance!'."

Mourinho added: "I am not surprised by his form this season.

"He has been clean of injuries, save for an operation on his arm which did not keep him out for long, and I have also been able to keep him fresh by resting him in certain Europa League games.

"I think he is the right-back to give us the maximum we can in terms of our attacking football."