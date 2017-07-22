Arsene Wenger attempts to ward off rivals' interest in Alexis Sanchez

Arsene Wenger has once again sought to ward off interest in Alexis Sanchez, insisting that Arsenal won’t listen to any offers for the Chilean as he dismissed recent reports linking the player to Paris Saint-Germain as “media imagination”.

PSG have stepped up their pursuit of the 28-year-old in recent weeks, with the Ligue 1 giants poised to launch a £70m bid for Sanchez.

Manchester City have similarly been linked to Sanchez but their attempts to prise the forward away from Arsenal have so far failed.

How could Arsenal line up next season?







12 show all How could Arsenal line up next season?





















1/12 How could Arsenal line up next season? How could Arsenal line up next season? Getty

2/12 GK: Petr Cech Cech may have been dropped for the FA Cup final, but the experienced shot-stopper is unlikely to lose his Premier League place anytime soon. The goalkeeper will turn 36 next season and yet he remains one of Arsenal’s best players. Getty Images

3/12 WB: Hector Bellerin Struggled for form towards the end of last season but still one of the best full-backs in the country. Offers pace and power down the wing. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

4/12 CB: Shkodran Mustafi The German defender enjoyed a solid debut campaign in English football, making 37 appearances in all competitions for the club. Still only 25 and will improve next season, with a year of English football already under his belt. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

5/12 CB: Laurent Koscielny His poor discipline cost Arsenal in a couple of vital games, but he remains an important, influential player. There have been rumours Marseille have made Koscielny their top transfer target this summer, but it is highly unlikely Arsenal will sell. Getty Images

6/12 CB: Rob Holding After impressing with his maturity and composure in a back-three last season, there's every chance Arsene Wenger could place his faith in the youngster once again for the new campaign. AFP/Getty Images

7/12 WB: Sead Kolasinac Arsenal’s first signing of the summer. A versatile 23-year-old defender, Kolasinac plays predominantly at left-back but expect Wenger to have him push on. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

8/12 CDM: Granit Xhaka Attracted a lot of criticism for his displays last season, but grew in confidence throughout the campaign and has the talent to become a vital player for Arsenal over the coming seasons. A superb distributor of the ball. Getty Images

9/12 CM: Santi Cazorla One of Arsenal's most technically-gifted players and the glue that keeps the side's midfield together. Doubts over his fitness and whether he's got another season left in him, but should he be firing on all cylinders Wenger will want to make full use of him. Getty Images

10/12 LCM: Mesut Ozil Still negotiating a contract extension with the club. His performance levels dipped alarmingly last season, but when he is in form, he remains one of the finest passers of the ball in the world. Getty Images

11/12 RCM: Riyad Mahrez Mahrez recently announced his intentions to leave Leicester this summer and Wenger refused to rule out a move for the Premier League champion. Mahrez would bring real flair to Arsenal's side, as well as the ability to make something out of nothing. Getty Images

12/12 CF: Alexandre Lacazette The instinctive centre-forward that Arsenal have longed for ever since RVP's departure. Industrious and physical, he'd bring a tough edge to Arsenal's front line. Getty

But Wenger has made it clear that all approaches for the Chilean – from both home and abroad – will be rebuffed.

When asked whether selling to a foreign club would make it easier if they do decide to cash in, the Frenchmen said: “It makes no difference at all.”

“It’s only media imagination,” he added.

Sanchez admitted last month that a decision had been made on his future as he alluded to an imminent departure from the Emirates.

More recently, the Chilean made clear his desire to play in the Champions League and revealed that he was waiting for Arsenal to make a decision on his future.

But speaking earlier this week, Wenger stressed that the club have now made the decision not to sell their prized possession.

“The decision has been made and we will stick to that,” he said. “The decision is not to sell.”

