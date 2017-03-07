Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain are interested in making a move for Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez but any bid for the Chilean is expected to depend on Angel di Maria’s future at the Parc des Princes, reports suggest.

Sanchez looks close to be nearing a Premier League exit as he grows increasingly unsettled at Arsenal. The 28-year-old has yet to sign a new contract and The Independent understands the player was dropped by Arsene Wenger for Saturday’s 3-1 defeat at Liverpool following a training ground bust-up with a team-mate.

In light of such developments, PSG have been subsequently linked to the forward with Patrick Kluivert, the club’s director of football, already considering potential summer transfer window targets.

But in order for PSG to accommodate the former Udinese and Barcelona man, one of Edinson Cavani, Di Maria, Lucas Moura, Javier Pastore or Julian Draxler would have to make do with more time on the bench or part ways with the club entirely, according to ESPN.

It seems Di Maria could be the man most likely to step aside for Sanchez after L’Equipe reported the Argentine was unhappy at PSG’s attempts to push him toward a lucrative move to the Chinese Super League during the January transfer window and, as result, could opt to leave the club this summer.

PSG are keen on Sanchez and have sounded him out through intermediaries regarding his possible interest, which was reportedly met with a positive response.

1/6 Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) At 27 years old, this summer is probably Reus’ last chance for a big-money move and his direct style of running from wide positions makes him an obvious replacement for Sanchez. The biggest competition for his signature would likely come from Liverpool but, financially, Arsenal should be able to edge it. However, given the Gunners’ injury record, how wise would it be signing someone with an injury history as rich as Reus’? AFP/Getty Images

2/6 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) Highly unlikely with Manchester United sniffing around but if Arsenal make the top four and the Red Devils don’t, there is always a possibility. And there’s the money available – even at £84m. Griezmann would be the kind of statement signing Arsenal have been yearning for and would be a signal of intent that they are really ready to challenge for the title again. Getty Images

3/6 Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid) A more realistic but equally as exciting a prospect. Carrasco has 14 goals already this season and is a powerful runner who seems, physically, like he would adapt quickly to the rigours of the Premier League. His workrate is exceptional – similar to that of Sanchez’s – and at only 23 years old he would be a long-term signing and Arsenal could use the uncertainty surrounding Diego Simeone’s future to prize the Belgian to north London. Getty Images

4/6 Isco (Real Madrid) A top talent struggling to get a place in La Liga’s leading side available and looking for first-team football? Sound familiar, Arsenal fans? Both Sanchez and Ozil joined the Gunners in similar situations to the one Isco is currently in and who’s to say he wouldn’t be as successful as those two? Arsenal would be able to sign the forward for less than £30m, which, at 24-years-old, represents quite the bargain. Getty Images

5/6 Kylian Mbappe (Monaco) Arsenal looked at 18-year-old Mbappe last summer and they’re continuing to monitor his progress at Monaco. The teenager is one of the most coveted in Europe and after his recent performance against Manchester City in the Champions League he looks like he has all the attributes to fill the Sanchez void. Like Anthony Martial when he left Monaco, Mbappe would not come cheaply, however. AFP/Getty Images

6/6 Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint-Germain) Arsenal know they type of damage Cavani can do having impressed against them in this year’s Champions League and a 20-goal-a-season, coming in from the left is exactly what they’d be missing should Sanchez. The Uruguayan has been linked with the Premier League for years without a move coming to fruition and it would be a gamble as Cavani would command a hefty transfer fee and wage packet having come from the Qatari-owned PSG. AFP/Getty Images

It’s understood Sanchez stormed out of a training session last week due to an angry disagreement with a team-mate, that continued in the changing rooms once the rest of the team returned there after finishing.

Wenger subsequently dropped Sanchez for the Liverpool game for what he felt was the good of the team, rather than any tactical decision to go "direct", as the manager tried to profess after the game.

The Arsenal boss has since dismissed reports of a training ground bust-up as “completely false”.

