Arsenal are considering bringing back former goalkeeper Jens Lehmann as Arsene Wenger continues to shake up his coaching staff.

The Gunners have recently added a new strength and conditioning expert in Darren Burgess and are considering former Crystal Palace goalkeeping coach Andy Woodman for a role.

But Lehmann is also in contention as Wenger looks for an edge in his backroom staff as with the club looking to bounce back from a fifth-place finish last season.

It is the first time that the Gunners have finished outside the Champions League positions during Wenger’s tenure and he has moved to bring in Alexandre Lacazette and Kylian Mbappé in an attempt to correct that.

Lacazette is expected in London for a medical and to finalise his move in the coming days but Mbappé promises to be a far more difficult deal, with Real Madrid intent on signing the France starlet.