Arsene Wenger angrily accused Mathieu Debuchy of lying after the out-of-favour right-back claimed that he was blocked from leaving Arsenal. Debuchy said in an interview in France this week that Wenger did not allow him to go to Manchester United, Espanyol or Fiorentina during the last two transfer windows, claims that Wenger dismissed as “completely untrue”.

But at his press conference at London Colney this morning, Wenger insisted that there had been no offers for the unhappy France international. “Nobody came in for him in the summer, there are some things are not true in this article” Wenger said. “We never blocked him from going to Fiorentina or Espanyol. They had no interest in him at all, we checked that. You have to take that article with a little distance. It is a little bit of a frustrated article from a player who is injured.”

Debuchy also said that Wenger had blocked an attractive move to Manchester United, who wanted him on loan in January 2016, but Wenger denied that too. “They never made an offer from him,” Wenger said. “That is completely untrue. It is sometimes surprising to hear things like that.”

Debuchy lost his place as first choice right back to Hector Bellerin two years ago and has missed long spells with shoulder and ankle injuries. He spent the second half of last season on loan at Bordeaux but there was no permanent deal. Debuchy has only played 16 minutes for Arsenal this year, starting the home win against Bournemouth on 27 November before being forced off with an injury.

The former Newcastle United man has cut an unhappy figure this season and said last week that he was upset that Wenger was keeping him at Arsenal rather than letting him go. “I had chances at the end of the window,” Wenger said. “Unfortunately the club did not want to release me. I was not playing much, it was Manchester [United]. There is not much more to say. It was almost unexpected but the coach said no. It was something that I did not appreciate.” Wenger confirmed that the club will listen to offers for Debuchy in January.

1/7 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) Arsenal were reportedly interested in signing the Gabonese striker in the summer and may return with an offer to Dortmund at the end of the season. Aubameyang has been in scintillating form this season, scoring 15 goals in 15 games in all competitions. Getty

2/7 Paul-Georges Ntep (Rennes) The left-midfielder’s deal at Rennes expires at the end of the season and so he will be free to sign a pre-contract in January. A strong dribbler of the ball, Ntep has been made two appearances for France. Getty

3/7 Reece Oxford (West Ham) After Oxford became West Ham’s youngest ever player to appear in the Premier League at just 16 years old (his debut came against the Gunners), he immediately attracted interest from some of England’s big clubs, including Arsenal. However he is reportedly set to sign a new five-year deal. Getty

4/7 Jose Gimenez (Atletico Madrid) The 21-year-old Uruguayan has already played 21 times for his country and has been touted as a future world-class centre-back. Currently on the books of Atletico Madrid, Gimenez is not a regular and a move in January would surely appeal to him. Getty

5/7 Peter Gwargis - Husqvarna “Who?” you may ask. The Swedish midfielder is just 16 years old and has been compared to current Arsenal attacker Mesut Özil after he started training with the Husqvarna first team in his home country. The Gunners face competition from PSV for his signature according to the player’s representative. Getty

6/7 Stefan de Vrij (Lazio) The Netherlands defender is contracted to Lazio until 2019 but has been linked with a move to Chelsea and Arsenal. De Vrij, who used to play for Feyenoord in his home country, has been in good form this season as Lazio sit fourth in Serie A. Getty

7/7 Chris Smalling (Manchester United) After Jose Mourinho’s strong public criticism of the England defender, other Premier League clubs have been put on alert if Smalling decides he wants to leave the Manchester club. Getty

Wenger also said at his press conference this morning that the quality in the Premier League this season had not lived up to the promise after so many celebrated managers arrived in the summer.

“Overall it was very promising with the best managers in the world, it promised to be an exceptional year, but up to now it has been disappointing on all levels,” Wenger said. “Because we have not produced the games that I remembered. I am convinced that second part of season, the level and the spectacularity of our league will go up. We have some responsibility to do that.”

Wenger says that a league season is remembered for the quality of its big games but that this season that has not happened yet. “You always think that a league, a Premier League year is remembered as well by the two or three games that were absolutely spectacular,” Wenger said. “At the moment we have not produced that, as a league. And I include myself in that. We have the best managers in world. I am sure in that in second part in season, everyone has to go for it. Not wait and see, but go and take. I am confident that in the second part, you will see spectacular games.”