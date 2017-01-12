Arsene Wenger has declared himself "very pleased" after tieing down three key first-team players to new contracts.

Laurent Koscielny, Francis Coquelin and Olivier Giroud have all committed themselves to Arsenal for the long term and captain Koscielny will now likely finish his career at the Emirates Stadium.

Wenger said:

"We are very pleased that three important members of our team have committed to us for the long term. Francis has made tremendous technical strides over the past few years because he’s so focused every day.

"Olivier has big experience in the game now and has become a more and more complete player since joining us.

"Laurent is of course a key part of our squad and I believe one of the best defenders in the world today. So overall, this is great news for us."

Wenger's biggest contract battles, however, are yet to come.

The Frenchman is trying to convince two of his biggest stars, Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil, that their future lies at the club.

But with 18 months remaining on those deals and questions over the club's ambition, Wenger will hope that today's triple deal will help reassure his big-money forwards that Arsenal can win trophies.