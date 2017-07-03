Arsene Wenger was trying and failing to persuade his best player to sign a new deal at Arsenal. He only had one year left and Wenger was desperately reluctant to sell him to a rival. But he knew that he might have to, so he signed a promising French striker from Ligue 1 as a potential replacement.

For 2017, read 2012. The same situation Wenger is in now, trying to cling onto Alexis Sanchez, and signing Alexandre Lacazette from Lyon, he went through five years ago. Then, with Robin van Persie threatening to run down the last year of his deal, Wenger spent £10million on a relatively unknown 25-year-old who had just fired Montpellier to the French title, Olivier Giroud.

By any fair measure, Giroud has been an excellent value at that price. He has given them five good seasons and scored 98 first team goals. £100,000 per goal is certainly not a bad return for the top end of the Premier League. It is no surprise that even now, as Giroud approaches his 31st birthday, he has some pretty serious teams in England and abroad trying to sign him. He has served Arsenal well.

And yet we all know that Arsenal replacing Van Persie with Giroud was a serious downgrade. Van Persie was at that moment the best centre-forward in the country. In the 2011-12 season he scored 30 Premier League goals, the most by any Arsenal striker since Thierry Henry scored 30 in the Invincibles season. 2011-12 was not exactly vintage Arsenal , certainly not compared to the Henry era, but they did at least finish third. And then that summer they took one step forward and two steps back.

Arsenal scored 74 Premier League goals in 2011-12 and it was only in the season just gone that they finally beat that total for the first time since Van Persie left. Wenger predicted when he sold Van Persie that his goals would be equally distributed among his team-mates but it never quite worked out like that.

Arsenal summer transfer targets







7 show all Arsenal summer transfer targets











1/7 Thomas Lemar (Monaco) Age: 21

Position: Left-wing

Likelihood: 5/10



After their eye-catching run to the semi-finals of the Champions League, Monaco are being gutted by European football’s elite. One of their many bright young things is Lemar, who would slot right into Alexis Sanchez’s left-sided role at Arsenal should the Chilean leave the Emirates this summer. The problem? Monaco are not selling, or at least not for Arsenal’s reported initial offer of £30.75m. Getty

2/7 Alexandre Lacazette (Lyon) Age: 26

Position: Striker

Likelihood: 5/10



Last summer saw Arsenal attempt to sign Lacazette, only for Lyon to refuse to sell the “irreplaceable” striker. This summer, Lacazette’s exit looks more likely but Jean Michel Aulas, the Ligue 1 club’s president, is sending out mixed messages. One day he says Lacazette is free to leave if a replacement is found, the next he says Lacazette is likely to stay. Granted, those are not necessarily contradictory statements, but it leaves Arsenal hoping that Lyon can fill a Lacazette-shaped hole before any move is made. Getty

3/7 Kylian Mbappé (Monaco) Age: 18

Position: Left/right-wing

Likelihood: 3/10



Another Monaco player, Mbappé is one of the hottest properties in Europe and is perhaps a surprise inclusion on the list, with many expecting the teenager to move to Real Madrid, if anywhere, this summer. Arsène Wenger is said to have struck up something of an accord with the lightning quick winger’s family and harbours hopes of convincing Thierry Henry’s rightful heir that north London is the best place for his development. Getty

4/7 Riyad Mahrez (Leicester) Age: 26

Position: Right-wing

Likelihood: 4/10



It is no secret that Wenger is a long-time admirer of Mahrez, whose stock has fallen somewhat following that remarkable title-winning campaign with Leicester City in 2015/16. While some of Europe’s top clubs were hovering around the Algerian this time last year, the coast is now relatively clear. The only worry is whether Mahrez can recreate the scintillating form he began to show two years ago. Getty

5/7 Jean Michaël Seri (Nice) Age: 25

Position: Centre-midfield

Likelihood: 5/10



Seri was one of Nice’s stand-out players during their surprise challenge for the Ligue 1 title last term. If Santi Cazorla’s injury woes continue into the new season, the Cote d’Ivoire international could prove to be an ideal replacement, but his performances in the south of France have not gone unnoticed. Roma, Southampton, Tottenham and Leicester have all been keeping tabs on the midfielder. Getty

6/7 Mario Lemina (Juventus) Age: 23

Position: Centre-midfield

Likelihood: 3/10



Gabon international Lemina is in search of regular playing time away from Turin, where he has struggled to establish himself in Max Allegri’s first-choice XI. “I want to play more,” he said in June. “I think it's right for me to play more, find a club capable of giving me more space. At 23 I want to show what I can do.” Could he find the minutes he needs in north London? At the moment, there seems to be little concrete about Arsenal’s reported ‘interest’. Getty

7/7 Aleksandr Golovin (CSKA Moscow) Age: 21

Position: Centre-midfield

Likelihood: 2/10



Another midfielder whose name has been bandied around in the gossip columns this summer, but with few solid leads for transfer-hungry supporters to pursue. Any deal for the talented CSKA Moscow academy graduate would likely involve him being loaned back to his current club, if indeed any such deal is likely at all. Getty

Only now are Arsenal back to that goal-scoring level, because only now do they have a world class striker again. The use of Sanchez as a centre-forward gave Arsenal an extra edge last season. They are a completely different proposition with and without him which is why he, unlike Mesut Ozil, is unquestionably worth breaking the bank for.

Which means that if Arsenal do sell Sanchez this summer then they will be facing the same dramatic downturn they did five years ago, no matter how good Lacazette might be. That is why Wenger is publicly flirting with the possibility of keeping Sanchez, even if it means missing out on a £50million fee that Manchester City would be more than happy to give them. At one press conference in March he even said that the remaining £8m in ‘book value’ that Sanchez had in the Arsenal accounts meant that selling him would not be quite as lucrative as it might look.

The problem for Wenger is that he made the same pledges about Van Persie five years ago as he is making about Sanchez now. Why would anyone believe that he is going to dig in, say no to the player, and say no to the money, when he made the same promises and then caved in 2012?

So if Sanchez does go then Arsenal are going to have to face the prospect of a long search to replace him. Not just his goals, but his energy, inventiveness, leadership and all the other intangibles you only get from a player that good. The only way to replace world-class, unfortunately, is with world-class. And while Lacazette is a very effective player at Ligue 1 level he could not beat Giroud to place in the France squad for Euro 2016.

For Arsenal to get out of this summer, if they do lose Sanchez, without their gradual gains of recent years evaporating, then their other attacking players will have to do very well indeed. Or else they will find themselves back at the foot of the mountain, with another long climb ahead of them.