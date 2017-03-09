Arsene Wenger has shown his surprise at rumours suggesting attacker Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and has urged him to stay at Arsenal – but only if he really wants to be there.

The England international was linked with a move in the summer after failing to establish himself in the first team, but has received a number of first-team opportunities since Christmas.

Alexis Sanchez is being heavily tipped to leave in the summer, with Mesut Ozil’s future also in doubt, and reports on Thursday suggested Oxlade-Chamberlain has become the latest Gunner to seek a move away from the club after becoming frustrated with his treatment.

The 23-year-old is approaching the final year of his contract and has yet to be offered new terms, with both Manchester United and City monitoring the situation.

However, Wenger insisted during his pre-match press conference ahead of the FA Cup tie with Lincoln, that the reports were the first he’d heard of Oxlade-Chamberlain’s unhappiness.

“I've not seen that, I'm surprised by that,” he said. “I believe he has developed and is developing well at the moment. He's been given his chance.

“But when you are somewhere you have to want to be there first.

“After, the only thing I can say is personally I rate him highly. I showed that in the way I kept faith in him when he was injured.

“I personally wish he stays at the club, he is a very promising player who has developed very well who looks to have the values we rate.”