Alexandre Lacazette still wants to leave Lyon this summer, according to the Ligue 1 club’s president Jean-Michel Aulas.

Lacazette was expected to join Atletico Madrid earlier this month until the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s decision to uphold a summer-long transfer embargo on Los Rojiblancos.

Since then, reports have consistently linked Lacazette with a switch to Arsenal, with Olivier Giroud touted as a make-weight in any potential deal.

Arsenal summer transfer targets







7 show all Arsenal summer transfer targets











1/7 Thomas Lemar (Monaco) Age: 21

Position: Left-wing

Likelihood: 5/10



After their eye-catching run to the semi-finals of the Champions League, Monaco are being gutted by European football’s elite. One of their many bright young things is Lemar, who would slot right into Alexis Sanchez’s left-sided role at Arsenal should the Chilean leave the Emirates this summer. The problem? Monaco are not selling, or at least not for Arsenal’s reported initial offer of £30.75m. Getty

2/7 Alexandre Lacazette (Lyon) Age: 26

Position: Striker

Likelihood: 5/10



Last summer saw Arsenal attempt to sign Lacazette, only for Lyon to refuse to sell the “irreplaceable” striker. This summer, Lacazette’s exit looks more likely but Jean Michel Aulas, the Ligue 1 club’s president, is sending out mixed messages. One day he says Lacazette is free to leave if a replacement is found, the next he says Lacazette is likely to stay. Granted, those are not necessarily contradictory statements, but it leaves Arsenal hoping that Lyon can fill a Lacazette-shaped hole before any move is made. Getty

3/7 Kylian Mbappé (Monaco) Age: 18

Position: Left/right-wing

Likelihood: 3/10



Another Monaco player, Mbappé is one of the hottest properties in Europe and is perhaps a surprise inclusion on the list, with many expecting the teenager to move to Real Madrid, if anywhere, this summer. Arsène Wenger is said to have struck up something of an accord with the lightning quick winger’s family and harbours hopes of convincing Thierry Henry’s rightful heir that north London is the best place for his development. Getty

4/7 Riyad Mahrez (Leicester) Age: 26

Position: Right-wing

Likelihood: 4/10



It is no secret that Wenger is a long-time admirer of Mahrez, whose stock has fallen somewhat following that remarkable title-winning campaign with Leicester City in 2015/16. While some of Europe’s top clubs were hovering around the Algerian this time last year, the coast is now relatively clear. The only worry is whether Mahrez can recreate the scintillating form he began to show two years ago. Getty

5/7 Jean Michaël Seri (Nice) Age: 25

Position: Centre-midfield

Likelihood: 5/10



Seri was one of Nice’s stand-out players during their surprise challenge for the Ligue 1 title last term. If Santi Cazorla’s injury woes continue into the new season, the Cote d’Ivoire international could prove to be an ideal replacement, but his performances in the south of France have not gone unnoticed. Roma, Southampton, Tottenham and Leicester have all been keeping tabs on the midfielder. Getty

6/7 Mario Lemina (Juventus) Age: 23

Position: Centre-midfield

Likelihood: 3/10



Gabon international Lemina is in search of regular playing time away from Turin, where he has struggled to establish himself in Max Allegri’s first-choice XI. “I want to play more,” he said in June. “I think it's right for me to play more, find a club capable of giving me more space. At 23 I want to show what I can do.” Could he find the minutes he needs in north London? At the moment, there seems to be little concrete about Arsenal’s reported ‘interest’. Getty

7/7 Aleksandr Golovin (CSKA Moscow) Age: 21

Position: Centre-midfield

Likelihood: 2/10



Another midfielder whose name has been bandied around in the gossip columns this summer, but with few solid leads for transfer-hungry supporters to pursue. Any deal for the talented CSKA Moscow academy graduate would likely involve him being loaned back to his current club, if indeed any such deal is likely at all. Getty

Aulas has previously admitted that the 26-year-old could still leave Parc Olympique Lyonnais, but now insists that his own club must first find a suitable replacement.

“Alexandre should have left for Atletico, but that could not be done,” Aulas told AFP. “He wants to leave and we want to keep him, but the decision is not made.

“The case would obviously be the arrival of a player capable of scoring 25 to 30 goals per year. It will be a French international or a player of a very large European club.”

Premier League transfer round-up: Liverpool clinch Salah deal

Aulas confirmed Lyon’s interest in Giroud on Wednesday, describing him as “one of the players who might interest us”, but doubted whether the player himself would be willing to leave Arsenal.

“I think that right now Olivier wants to stay at Arsenal,” Aulas said at the Professional Football Convention in Cannes.

“You really have to ask Arsène Wenger. If there are arrivals at Arsenal, perhaps Olivier would like to return to France.”



Lacazette scored 37 goals in 45 games for Lyon last season, finishing runner-up to Paris Saint-Germain's Edinson Cavani in Ligue 1's scoring charts.