Arsenal will target Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette in the summer transfer window as a replacement for Alexis Sanchez, according to reports.

Serie A leaders Juventus are increasingly confident of signing Sanchez at the end of the season, with Friday's Corriere dello Sport claiming a €30million (£25.7m) bid has already been made for the player.

The Independent however understands that no concrete offer has yet been tabelled. But the outline of a deal has been proposed to intermediaries working with the Sanchez camp and the 28-year-old has expressed an interest in moving to Italy.

Arsene Wenger is reportedly resigned to losing the former Barcelona forward and the Mirror claim that Arsenal will line-up Lacazette as a £60m replacement, should Sanchez demand a transfer away from the Emirates.

The north London club attempted to sign the striker last year but had a £35m offer turned down by Lyon, who insisted they would only sell the player if his £60m buyout clause was activated.

Lacazette has been in fine form for Lyon this season, with the club currently sitting 4th in Ligue 1, behind Nice, PSG and league leaders Monaco.

The 25-year-old has scored 22 goals in 22 Ligue 1 appearances and looks on course to beat his career best of 27 goals in a league campaign, which he managed two seasons ago.

Lacazette has been in superb form for Lyon this season



Liverpool are thought to be interested in the French international but will have to find a buyer for Daniel Sturridge before they can make their move.

Arsenal may also face competition from Atletico Madrid should Manchester United sign Antoine Griezmann this summer.