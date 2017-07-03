Arsenal set to sign Alexandre Lacazette in 'one or two days,' confirms Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has said that Alexandre Lacazette’s move to Arsenal is expected to be finalised in “one or two days”.

Arsenal are set to pay around £44m for Lacazette, setting a new club-record transfer fee that surpasses the £42.5m spent to sign Mesut Ozil from Real Madrid in 2013.

The striker told Lyon at the start of summer that he wants to leave the club and had initially been linked with a move to Atletico Madrid.

But after the transfer ban imposed on the Spanish side was upheld, Lacazette was forced to reconsider Arsenal’s interest.

And Aulas has now suggested that a deal between the two clubs is nearly over the line but made it clear that a final fee has yet to be agreed.

"The transfer of Alexandre Lacazette to Arsenal could be done in one or two days," he told Le Progres.

"We will probably reach a new record, it's not a small transfer, €50m for a player trained by our club.

"The first offer made by Arsenal was €45m. The deal will happen for something between €45m and €50m.

"The €67m announced by English sources and relayed was an impossible and not realistic sum."

Lacazette wants to bring his time at Lyon to an end ( Getty )

Since breaking into Lyon’s first team during the 2009/10 season, Lacazette has scored a total of 129 goals in 275 games across all competitions.

The forward netted 28 times in Ligue 1 last season, making him the league’s second highest goalscorer behind Edinson Cavani on 35.

He is set to follow Sead Kolasinac as Arsenal’s second signing of the summer as Arsene Wenger looks to bolster his squad ahead of the new season.

