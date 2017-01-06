In a boost for Arsenal fans, Arsene Wenger has said he believes Alexis Sanchez will sign a new contract with the club.

Rumours that he could be on his way out were strengthened after it emerged the Chilean forward refused to speak to his teammates after their draw with Bournemouth on Tuesday.

With reported interest from Juventus, Inter and even Chelsea, Wenger told beIN Sports: "Alexis Sanchez is a committed player who wants to stay. I'm convinced we'll find an agreement."

The future of both Alexis and Mesut Ozil has been in doubt in recent weeks, with both players still yet to sign extensions to their contracts which run out in 18 months.

Addressing the issue, Wenger said: "When the players want to stay it's easier to find an agreement. We can certainly find an agreement. You cannot put the club in jeopardy as well for the players.

"I think no matter what happens we'll try to keep them and we'll go as high as we can and if we cannot go further, we cannot go further. That's basically it. That's the way you have to manage a football club."

1/10 In: Miralem Pjanic The Bosnian attacking-midfielder is a dead ball specialist but it remains to be seen whether Arsenal really need him. One thing that Arsenal do not lack is creativity. Needless to say though, Pjanic is a wonderful player and one that would complement this team. Reports suggest that Arsene Wenger has already lodged a £28m bid.

2/10 In: Ricardo Rodriguez The Wolfsburg left-back has been regarded as one of the most promising full-backs of his generation and it’s a position that Arsenal particularly struggle in. The Swiss international, like Pjanic, excels in dead ball situations but they will face stiff competition from Europe’s elite to secure his services.

3/10 In: Steven N'Zonzi Arsenal have struggled in recent years to get a player nailed down in that defensive midfield position to give security to the defence. The former Stoke City man has been in dazzling form of late and Arsenal are reportedly looking to bring him back to the Premier League for a reported £20m.

4/10 In: Chris Smalling This deal could be a realistic one, especially if Manchester United sign another defender like long-term target Victor Lindelof. In a season plagued by injury, Smalling could be deemed surplus to requirements if United do end up signing the Swede, and he’d be a good fit in that Arsenal back-line. Though, it is unknown whether Wenger will want to sign another centre-back after shelling out £35m in the summer for Shkodran Mustafi.

5/10 In: Dimitri Payet The Frenchman was one of the players of the season in the Premeir League last term, but his form has dipped dramatically this season. Despite this, everyone knows his qualities and he’d be a good fit in the Gunners side. West Ham won’t be letting him go on the cheap though.

6/10 In: Alexandre Lacazette It seems as though the Lyon striker is linked with London club at every opportunity, but it never materialises. There is still a possibility that he could be making his way across the English Channel however after he said that he will be considering his options before the season is done. He could be the signing that Arsenal need.

7/10 In: Moussa Dembele Since signing from Fulham in the summer, the Celtic frontman has struck nine times in 20 matches and has also grabbed five assists. If Wenger brought him to the Emirates it’d be hard to believe that he’d get in the team immediately but could be a good deal for the future.

8/10 Out: Alexis Sanchez Arsenal’s main man has been in superb form this season and potential suitors are swarming from all over Europe to try and prise him away. Juventus have been heavily linked with the Chilean and have the money to bring him back to Serie A.

9/10 Out: Chuba Akpom Struggling to break in to the Arsenal setup, it looks increasingly likely that Akpom will be loaned out with Ipswich reportedly waiting in the wings. If the Nigerian was to depart on loan this transfer window, it’d be his fourth loan move in just two years.

10/10 Out: Carl Jenkinson The young full-back is out-of-favour with the French boss and West Ham could be looking to re-sign the young Englishman on loan for the third time. His second stint with the Hammers was cut short due to a cruciate ligament injury.

The other big gossip surrounding the Gunners this morning is that Wenger is interested in Torino forward Andrea Belotti.

What the notoriously frugal Frenchman is apparently less interested in, however, is the reported £50m price tag the Italian club have attached to him.

Belotti has scored 14 goals in 18 appearances for the Serie A side this season as well as making four assists.

Manchester United and Chelsea are also supposedly interested in the 23-year-old, but The Sun reckons Wenger wants to hold out until the summer.