Amid reported interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid, rumours coming out of the Emirates this morning suggest Alexis Sanchez is continuing to stall on a new contract.

Sanchez, along with attacking partner Mesut Ozil, has 18 months left on his Arsenal deal, and the Daily Star reckons the pair are citing Paul Pogba's £290,000 a week at Manchester United as the sort of wages they expect.

For his part, Ozil has said that his future in north London will depend on the future of manager Arsene Wenger.

"The club knows I am here most of all because of Arsene Wenger," Ozil told German magazine Kicker. "He is the one who signed me and he is the one whose trust I have. But the club also knows that I want to be clear what the manager is going to do in the future."

He also suggested that a sweetener in any new deal could be him taking the No.10 shirt vacated by Jack Wilshere.

According to The Mirror, Ozil said: "Since Wilshere’s departure last summer, the number is free, but I have yet to get it."

Ozil's adoption of the No. 10 shirt could be made easier if Wilshere's departure from the Emirates is made permanent.

1/10 In: Miralem Pjanic The Bosnian attacking-midfielder is a dead ball specialist but it remains to be seen whether Arsenal really need him. One thing that Arsenal do not lack is creativity. Needless to say though, Pjanic is a wonderful player and one that would complement this team. Reports suggest that Arsene Wenger has already lodged a £28m bid.

2/10 In: Ricardo Rodriguez The Wolfsburg left-back has been regarded as one of the most promising full-backs of his generation and it’s a position that Arsenal particularly struggle in. The Swiss international, like Pjanic, excels in dead ball situations but they will face stiff competition from Europe’s elite to secure his services.

3/10 In: Steven N'Zonzi Arsenal have struggled in recent years to get a player nailed down in that defensive midfield position to give security to the defence. The former Stoke City man has been in dazzling form of late and Arsenal are reportedly looking to bring him back to the Premier League for a reported £20m.

4/10 In: Chris Smalling This deal could be a realistic one, especially if Manchester United sign another defender like long-term target Victor Lindelof. In a season plagued by injury, Smalling could be deemed surplus to requirements if United do end up signing the Swede, and he’d be a good fit in that Arsenal back-line. Though, it is unknown whether Wenger will want to sign another centre-back after shelling out £35m in the summer for Shkodran Mustafi.

5/10 In: Dimitri Payet The Frenchman was one of the players of the season in the Premeir League last term, but his form has dipped dramatically this season. Despite this, everyone knows his qualities and he’d be a good fit in the Gunners side. West Ham won’t be letting him go on the cheap though.

6/10 In: Alexandre Lacazette It seems as though the Lyon striker is linked with London club at every opportunity, but it never materialises. There is still a possibility that he could be making his way across the English Channel however after he said that he will be considering his options before the season is done. He could be the signing that Arsenal need.

7/10 In: Moussa Dembele Since signing from Fulham in the summer, the Celtic frontman has struck nine times in 20 matches and has also grabbed five assists. If Wenger brought him to the Emirates it’d be hard to believe that he’d get in the team immediately but could be a good deal for the future.

8/10 Out: Alexis Sanchez Arsenal’s main man has been in superb form this season and potential suitors are swarming from all over Europe to try and prise him away. Juventus have been heavily linked with the Chilean and have the money to bring him back to Serie A.

9/10 Out: Chuba Akpom Struggling to break in to the Arsenal setup, it looks increasingly likely that Akpom will be loaned out with Ipswich reportedly waiting in the wings. If the Nigerian was to depart on loan this transfer window, it’d be his fourth loan move in just two years.

10/10 Out: Carl Jenkinson The young full-back is out-of-favour with the French boss and West Ham could be looking to re-sign the young Englishman on loan for the third time. His second stint with the Hammers was cut short due to a cruciate ligament injury.

That looks increasingly like a possibility with Manchester City joining Everton in a bid to sign the England midfielder, according to the Daily Star.

While Wenger signed non-league Cohen Bramall last week, it looks like his transfer dealings in the left-back position might not be over.

The Daily Telegraph reports the Frenchman is keeping close tabs on Valencia's Jose Gaya. If Wenger does sign another player in that position it would almost certainly see Kieran Gibbs make an exit.

Gedion Zelalem's transfer to Borussia Dortmund is very nearly a done deal, according to ESPN.

But Andre Belotti's move to Arsenal does not look any closer. Torino sporting director Gianluca Petrarchi claimed to have received and rejected a £56m bid for the 23-year-old over the weekend, but Arsenal have denied the suggestion.

Meanwhile, the player himself has quashed speculation, insisting he just wants to focus on his football.